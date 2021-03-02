Pokemon Go Searching For Legends Event Adds Shiny Nosepass

Pokemon Go's Season of Legends has begun, and the first event of the season is set to begin next week. Niantic is kicking off the Searching for Legends event starting 10 AM local time on March 9, and it gives players their first chance to catch a Shiny Nosepass in the game.

Throughout the Searching for Legends event, the following Pokemon will appear in the wild more frequently than usual:

Diglett

Geodude

Magnemite

Nosepass

Aron

Baltoy

Roggenrola

Drilbur

Shiny Nosepass will also appear in the wild during the event, while Alolan Diglett, Alolan Geodude, and other Pokemon will be attracted to Incense. You'll also be able to encounter the following monsters in Raid Battles:

One-star Raids: Alolan Diglett, Nosepass, Roggenrola, Drilbur, Ferroseed, Klink

Three-star Raids: Alolan Graveler, Magneton, Skarmory, and Metang.

Finally, there will be event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks to complete during the event. These will lead to more chances to catch Nosepass, among other rewards. The Searching for Legends event runs until 8 AM local time on March 14. You can read more details on the Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Incarnate Forme Landorus has returned to five-star Raids until March 6, when it will be replaced by Tornadus. March 6 is also the day that Niantic is holding Pokemon Go's March Community Day. The featured Pokemon this month is Fletchling, and if you can evolve it all the way into Talonflame during the event or up to two hours afterward, the Pokemon will know the Fire-type attack Incinerate.