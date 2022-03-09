Pokemon Go Sandshrew Community Day Live Meetups Coming To Select Cities

Pokemon Go's next Community Day featuring Sandshrew is coming up on March 13, and Niantic is marking the occasion by announcing multiple in-person meetups around the world, allowing players to join up and catch some Sandshrew.

The meetups are scheduled for 11 AM to 5 PM local time on March 13, running the entire scheduled length of the Sandshrew event. Players will be able to join together for trades, battles, and photos within the game while attending the event in their area.

The Sandshrew Community Day will now feature live meetups in select cities.

The list of locations Niantic has chosen for the live gatherings are as follows:

Linz, Austria : City-Park

: City-Park Berlin, Germany : Spandau Arcaden

: Spandau Arcaden Bochum, Germany : Ruhr Park

: Ruhr Park Düsseldorf, Germany : Düsseldorf Arcaden

: Düsseldorf Arcaden Laatzen, Germany : Leine-Center Laatzen

: Leine-Center Laatzen Leipzig, Germany : Paunsdorf Center

: Paunsdorf Center Munich, Germany: Pasing Arcaden

Pasing Arcaden Oberhausen, Germany : Westfield Centro

: Westfield Centro Recklinghausen, Germany : Palais Vest

: Palais Vest Delhi, India , Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden Monterrey, Mexico : Parque Fundidora

: Parque Fundidora Warsaw, Poland : Elektrownia Powiśle Shopping Mall

: Elektrownia Powiśle Shopping Mall Taipei, Taiwan : Daan Forest Park

: Daan Forest Park Bristol, United Kingdom : Broadmead

: Broadmead Cardiff, United Kingdom : Churchill Way

: Churchill Way Edinburgh, United Kingdom : Castle Street

: Castle Street Liverpool, United Kingdom : Liverpool ONE

: Liverpool ONE London, United Kingdom : St. Alfege Park

: St. Alfege Park London, United Kingdom : Whitfield Gardens

: Whitfield Gardens Manchester, United Kingdom : Piccadilly Gardens

: Piccadilly Gardens Indianapolis, Indiana, USA : Canal Elbow at White River State Park

: Canal Elbow at White River State Park Oakland, California, USA : TBD

: TBD Washington, DC, USA: Top of District Pier at The Wharf

These Community Day meetups are the latest in a group of live events Niantic has planned throughout 2022, including the recent Pokemon Go Tour Johto Live events in Mexico and China as well as the upcoming Safari Zone in Spain.