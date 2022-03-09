Pokemon Go Sandshrew Community Day Live Meetups Coming To Select Cities
Niantic is inviting Pokemon trainers around the world to meet up for the next Community Day.
Pokemon Go's next Community Day featuring Sandshrew is coming up on March 13, and Niantic is marking the occasion by announcing multiple in-person meetups around the world, allowing players to join up and catch some Sandshrew.
The meetups are scheduled for 11 AM to 5 PM local time on March 13, running the entire scheduled length of the Sandshrew event. Players will be able to join together for trades, battles, and photos within the game while attending the event in their area.
The list of locations Niantic has chosen for the live gatherings are as follows:
- Linz, Austria: City-Park
- Berlin, Germany: Spandau Arcaden
- Bochum, Germany: Ruhr Park
- Düsseldorf, Germany: Düsseldorf Arcaden
- Laatzen, Germany: Leine-Center Laatzen
- Leipzig, Germany: Paunsdorf Center
- Munich, Germany: Pasing Arcaden
- Oberhausen, Germany: Westfield Centro
- Recklinghausen, Germany: Palais Vest
- Delhi, India, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
- Monterrey, Mexico: Parque Fundidora
- Warsaw, Poland: Elektrownia Powiśle Shopping Mall
- Taipei, Taiwan: Daan Forest Park
- Bristol, United Kingdom: Broadmead
- Cardiff, United Kingdom: Churchill Way
- Edinburgh, United Kingdom: Castle Street
- Liverpool, United Kingdom: Liverpool ONE
- London, United Kingdom: St. Alfege Park
- London, United Kingdom: Whitfield Gardens
- Manchester, United Kingdom: Piccadilly Gardens
- Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Canal Elbow at White River State Park
- Oakland, California, USA: TBD
- Washington, DC, USA: Top of District Pier at The Wharf
These Community Day meetups are the latest in a group of live events Niantic has planned throughout 2022, including the recent Pokemon Go Tour Johto Live events in Mexico and China as well as the upcoming Safari Zone in Spain.
