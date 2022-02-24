Pokemon Go Roadmap For Early 2022 Includes Community Day Updates And More

Niantic has laid out its plans for Pokemon Go in the early months of 2022, including updates to some newer features, fixes to the battle system, and changes to the Community Day format.

The plans were released in a blog post on the game's official website, outlining the developer's major focuses for the first quarter of 2022. Among them is the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour Johto, which will take place both in the app for the global community and in live events held in Mexico and China. The event will introduce gym trainers that players can battle, defeat, and then opt out of battling once a certain number have been defeated.

There will also be tweaks including expanding the maximum number of gifts a player can send per day, keeping stickers sent via Gifts, seasonal events with "a focus on smaller-scale adventures," and bug fixes and other updates to the Go Battle League system.

Finally, the blog mentions changes and tweaks to the Community Day format, listing the recent Community Day Classic as an example. "The last two years have been hard on us all, and we are continually exploring ways to enhance the sense of community our Trainers feel around the world," the blog post says. "We will continue to explore the concept of Community Day to keep our events fresh and exciting."

You still have time to catch up on the Pokemon Go February 2022 research tasks before this week's Go Tour Johto, as well as new raids to challenge in Mega Ampharos and Deoxys.