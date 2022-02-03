Pokemon Go Reveals Crossover With Pokemon Trading Card Game Is Coming This Summer

Two major worlds in the Pokemon Extended Universe will unite this summer as The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon Go set for the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

The new set was announced via Twitter, where the official Pokemon TCG account shared a brief six-second teaser for the project. No specific cards were shown from the new set, but we did get a glimpse of the packaging and a Summer 2022 release window.

This is not the first time the two Poke-entities have crossed over, as Pokemon Go's Professor Willow was featured on a card exclusively found at Pokemon Center storefronts during Pokemon Go Fest 2021. Players who received the card could redeem the code found on it for Special Research tasks in Pokemon Go.

While you wait for the new Pokemon Go cards to release, the game is currently holding a Lunar New Year event with special Pokemon, research tasks, raids featuring Regirock and Mega Houndoom, and more. If Pokemon Go's not your thing but you still want some Poke-fun, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now, and GameSpot's official review calls it "a significant reimagining of what makes a Pokemon game, with an exciting level of flexibility that's only slightly hampered by a slow early-game grind."