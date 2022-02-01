Pokemon Go Regirock Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Pokemon Go's next special five-star raid is now on, and trainers will need to be ready to rock in their veins in order to catch this legendary Pokemon.

Regirock from the Hoenn region has been named as the latest Pokemon Go five-star raid, running from now until February 7. Regirock's time as the five-star raid Pokemon comes as part of the game's Lunar New Year event, and it was also listed as part of the February 2022 event schedule. Regirock was the second of the three "Regi" Pokemon to be introduced to Pokemon Go, following Regice which featured as the special five-star raid last week. However, any chance to add a rare Pokemon like this is worth it, so if you're going to challenge the raid, check out our tips below.

Regirock is this week's highlighted five-star raid.

Regirock Raid Schedule

Regice enters the five-star Raid ring starting February 1 at 10 AM local time, remaining there until 8 PM on February 8. Unfortunately, the game does not follow any set schedules with its raid--you won't be able to Regi-rock up to a Gym and be guaranteed an opportunity to take it on--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out.

There is one hope for those who need a Regirock appearance though: Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour on Wednesday night. This week's Raid Hour--February 2 from 6 PM to 7 PM local time--will feature the Rock Peak Pokemon at nearly every Gym in the game. If you want a guaranteed shot at Regirock, gather your friends and head out after dinner on Wednesday night.

Regice Weaknesses And Counters

Regirock, as its name would imply, is a Rock-type Pokemon. There's no dual-typing to worry about in this raid, you only need to be ready to rock against a Rock-type. Rock-types have multiple weaknesses, including Fighting, Ground, and Steel, so any of your most powerful Pokemon with those types will be able to help with Regirock. We recommend Lucario, Metagross, or Groudon in your party to start, but any of those types will suffice.

Other type weaknesses to consider are Water and Grass, meaning Blastoise or even the Venusaur you might have found during the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic will also be valid options.

Types To Avoid

Rock types might have a myriad of weaknesses, but they also have a resistance to four different types: Normal-, Flying-, Poison, and Fire-type Pokemon will not be of any help in this battle. Also, make sure any Pokemon you're considering doesn't have one of these as a dual-type Pokemon; for example, Infernape would only work if it has two Fighting-type moves, but if it has a Fire-type move you're in trouble.

Once you've captured the Rock Peak Pokemon for yourself, take it for a few rounds in the Go Battle League while you get ready for the next Community Day featuring Hoppip.