Pokemon Go Regice Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Pokemon Go's next special five- star raid is now on, and trainers are going to need to have ice in their veins in order to catch this legendary Pokemon.

Regice from the Hoenn region has been named as the latest Pokemon Go five-star raid, running from now until February 1. Regice's time as the five-star raid Pokemon comes as part of the game's January 2022 events. Regice was the first of the three "Regi" Pokemon to be introduced to Pokemon GO, so this isn't the first time it's been available. However, any chance to add a rare Pokemon like this is worth it, so if you're going to challenge the raid, check out our tips below.

Regice (left) posing with its Poke-siblings Registeel (center) and Regirock.

Regice Raid Schedule

Regice enters the five-star Raid ring starting January 24 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, remaining there until the same time on February 1. Unfortunately the game does not follow any set schedules with its raid--there's no Regice mandate for when it will be available, although there should be--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out.

There is one hope for those who need a Regice appearance though: Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour on Wednesday night. This week's Raid Hour--January 26 from 6 PM to 7 PM local time--will feature the Iceberg Pokemon at nearly every Gym in the game. If you want a guaranteed shot at Regice, gather your friends and head out after dinner Wednesday night.

Regice Weaknesses And Counters

Regice, as its name would imply, is an Ice-type Pokemon. There are no other types to worry about, it's Ice and Ice only. Because of this, Fire-type Pokemon are going to be your best bets for these encounters. If you captured a Heatran during a previous January Raid Hour, this raid could be its time to shine. If you missed it, you can still bring Chandelure, Darmanitan, or Charizard and be good.

Fire isn't Regice's only weakness, as Steel, Fighting, and Rock-type attacks will also chip away at its icy exterior. Lucario and Machamp would be perfect choices for Fighting types, while Metagross and Zacian (with the Crowned Sword) could offer some Steel-type options.

Types To Avoid

Luckily, there's only one type of move that Regice resists, and it's a major no-brainer. No Pokemon Trainer in their right mind would be an Ice-type move to an Ice-type Pokemon's raid, but if somehow one sneaks into your party it's only going to register about two-thirds damage on hit. If you leave the ice moves at home and make this raid a scorcher, Regice will be yours in no time.

Once you've captured the Iceberg Pokemon for yourself, take it for a few rounds in the Go Battle League while you get ready for the next Community Day featuring Hoppip.