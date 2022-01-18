Pokemon Go Power Plant Event Brings Helioptile From Kalos To Mobile Devices

The next in-game event for Pokemon Go will be a shocking one, as the Electric-type themed Power Plant event comes to the game this week.

Power Plant begins on January 19 at 10 AM local time, running until February 1 at 10 AM local time. The event will focus on Electric-type Pokemon, with a focus on those from the Kanto and Kalos regions. The Kalos-born Helioptile will make its debut in Pokemon Go during the event, as will its evolved form Heliolisk--obtained by using 50 Helioptile Candy and a Sun Stone on a captured Helioptile.

The Power Plant event will also include a side event focused around Team Rocket Go. This side task--called "A Bad Feeling…" in the official blog post--will see more frequent appearances by Team Rocket Go both in balloons on-screen and at PokeStops. "A Bad Feeling…" begins January 24 at midnight local time.

Helioptile makes its Pokemon Go debut during this new event.

The full list of perks for the Power Plant event is below:

Pokemon Debut Helioptile and Heliolisk make their debuts in Pokémon GO! Helioptile can evolve into Heliolisk with 50 Helioptile Candy and a Sun Stone.

Raids The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids and Mega Raids: One Star: Beldum, Blitzle, Klink, Pikachu, Shinx Three Stars January 15-24: Druddigon, Mawile, Scyther, Typholsion January 25-Feb 1: Dewgong, Druddigon, Monferno, Piloswine Five Stars January 15-24: Genesect (will know Techno Blast) January 25-Feb 1: Regice (will know Thunder)

Research Encounters Complete Field Research tasks for a chance to encounter Alolan Grimer, Electrike, Emolga, Helioptile, Joltik, Magnemite, Trubbish, Voltorb

Wild Encounters The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Electabuzz, Electrode, Grimer, Helioptile, Jolteon, Magnemite, Porygon, Trubbish, Voltorb



The Pokemon Go Power Plant event marks the final event of the Season of Heritage story arc. It began in early December with the Winter Holiday event, and then continued with Mountains of Power, the game's first 2022 event, a few weeks later.