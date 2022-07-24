Pokemon Go Players Worked Together To Unlock Ultra Hisuian Discoveries And Raid Day

Niantic has announced that players from around the world have worked together to complete the Global Challenge during Pokemon Go Fest: Seattle this weekend. Because of everyone's hard work, Niantic is rewarding players with Ultra Hisuian Discoveries and Hisui Discoveries Raid Day.

During the event, Friendship levels will increase faster than they usually would through Gifts, trading Pokemon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles. Players can also open up to 45 gifts a day, send 150 gifts a day, and store up to 30 gifts until the event ends.

Players can expect to run into Pokemon such as Panpours in the wild and in raids, and Unown S* in raids. On July 31, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time, players can also participate in the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries Raid Day. Players participating in the raid can witness the debut of the Hisuian Braviary. During the raid, players will have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Hisuian Braviary.

There'll also be event bonuses such as an increased chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person raid battles, you'll receive five free raid passes, and 50% more XP for winning raid battles.

For more Pokemon Go news, check out these stories: