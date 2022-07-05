Pokemon Go Players Complete Global Challenges To Unlock Additional Bonuses
Pokemon Go rewards players for completing Global Challenges.
Niantic announced that Pokemon Go players were able to complete the Global Challenge for Pokemon Go Berlin. Players earned Ultra Unlock bonuses for the Anniversary Event, which runs until July 12, and for the Battle Weekend, which runs until July 10.
Players will also receive new Pokemon, the Unown E*, which will appear in raids. In addition to the Unown E*, Pansear will also appear in raids and the wild.
Below is a list of first partner Pokemon that'll know previously featured attacks when evolved during the event:
- Frenzy Plant (Charged Attack): Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, Snivy
- Blast Burn (Charged Attack): Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepig
- Hydro Cannon (Charged Attack): Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, Oshawott
- Dragon Breath (Fast Attack): Charmander.
Below you'll find everything updated in The Battle Weekend event bonuses:
- Team Go Rocket balloons will appear every two hours
- Enjoy up to 20 Go Battle League sets each day
- Earn 5× Stardust from Go Battle League Rewards
- Enjoy one extra Raid Pass per day
- Earn 50% extra XP from Raid Battles
- Earn 2 Mysterious Components from defeating Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Earn 50% extra Stardust from defeating Team Go Rocket Grunts.
- Encounter Legendary Pokémon in Go Battle League reward encounters at Rank 16 and up.
Pokemon is a free-to-play game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
