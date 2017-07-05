Pokemon Go Passes $1.2 Billion In Revenue - Report

One year after its release in July 2016, Niantic's hugely popular mobile game Pokemon Go has now cleared more massive download and revenue milestone, apparently. VentureBeat reports that Apptopia announced that Pokemon Go has crossed 752 million downloads, bringing in $1.2 billion in revenue since launch.

According to the report (via Gamasutra), Pokemon Go's revenues for all of 2016 amounted to $950 million, so halfway through 2017, the game is still crazy popular.

Apptopia added that Pokemon Go had in the area of 60 million monthly players for June, and 20 percent (12 million) logged in at least once per day. It's down from a peak of 100 million monthly users in August, but 60 million is no small number at all.

Some other Pokemon Go stats from Apptopia include:

57.4 percent of players are male

38 percent are millennials

Pokemon Go's biggest update ever was announced in June. Some of its new features, include raid battles and new gym features, while a newer update made a number of bug fixes. Additionally, another update took steps to curb cheating.