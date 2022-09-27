Pokemon Go October Update: Yveltal, Xerneas, And Giratina Make Their Return

Pokemon Go's October content heralds the arrival of Pokemon X and Y icons, Yveltal and Xerneas, as well as Giratina from Pokemon Platinum. Along with the addition of these three Pokemon, the upcoming Evolving Stars Event, Festival of Lights, and Halloween celebration will also fill Pokemon Go's October calendar.

Pokemon Go's October Events

Evolving Stars Event, October 5 - 11

Mega Gyarados Raid Day, October 8

Festival of Lights, October 14 - 17

Community Day, October 15

Halloween Event, October 20 - 31

Safari Zone: Taipei, October 21 - 23

October Research Breakthroughs

Reward: An encounter with Shedinja and an Incense. With enough luck, players may encounter Shiny Shedinja.

Five-Star and Mega Raids

Yveltal, Mega Lopunny: September 27 - October 8

Xerneas, Mega Manectric: October 8 - 20

Giratina (Altered Forme), Mega Banette: October 20 - 27

Giratina (Origin Forme), Mega Banette: October 27 - November 8

Raids

Yveltal: October 5

Xerneas: October 12

Xerneas: October 19

Giratina (Altered Forme): October 26

Pokemon Spotlight Hour

Every Tuesday from 6 PM - 7 PM local time

Purrloin | 2× XP for evolving Pokemon: October 4

Haunter | 2× Stardust for catching Pokemon: October 11

Misdreavus | 2× XP for catching Pokemon: October 18

Shuppet | 2× XP for evolving Pokemon: October 25

Litwick will headline Pokemon Go's Halloween event, in addition to extra Catch XP, Catch Candy, and other goodies.

