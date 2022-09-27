Pokemon Go October Update: Yveltal, Xerneas, And Giratina Make Their Return

Yveltal, Xerneas, and Giratina will show up in five-star and mega raids.

Pokemon Go's October content heralds the arrival of Pokemon X and Y icons, Yveltal and Xerneas, as well as Giratina from Pokemon Platinum. Along with the addition of these three Pokemon, the upcoming Evolving Stars Event, Festival of Lights, and Halloween celebration will also fill Pokemon Go's October calendar.

Pokemon Go's October Events

  • Evolving Stars Event, October 5 - 11
  • Mega Gyarados Raid Day, October 8
  • Festival of Lights, October 14 - 17
  • Community Day, October 15
  • Halloween Event, October 20 - 31
  • Safari Zone: Taipei, October 21 - 23

October Research Breakthroughs

  • Reward: An encounter with Shedinja and an Incense. With enough luck, players may encounter Shiny Shedinja.

Five-Star and Mega Raids

  • Yveltal, Mega Lopunny: September 27 - October 8
  • Xerneas, Mega Manectric: October 8 - 20
  • Giratina (Altered Forme), Mega Banette: October 20 - 27
  • Giratina (Origin Forme), Mega Banette: October 27 - November 8

Raids

  • Yveltal: October 5
  • Xerneas: October 12
  • Xerneas: October 19
  • Giratina (Altered Forme): October 26

Pokemon Spotlight Hour

  • Every Tuesday from 6 PM - 7 PM local time
  • Purrloin | 2× XP for evolving Pokemon: October 4
  • Haunter | 2× Stardust for catching Pokemon: October 11
  • Misdreavus | 2× XP for catching Pokemon: October 18
  • Shuppet | 2× XP for evolving Pokemon: October 25

Litwick will headline Pokemon Go's Halloween event, in addition to extra Catch XP, Catch Candy, and other goodies.

Now Playing: Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Introducing Grafaiai Trailer

For more Pokemon Go coverage, check out our other articles:

