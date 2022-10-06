Pokemon Go November Community Day Classic Will Feature Dratini, The Dragon Pokemon
One of the original 151 will be featured in early November.
The next Pokemon Go Community Day Classic has been announced for November, and the featured Pokemon will be one of the first-ever Dragon-type Pokemon: Dratini.
Dratini's Community Day Classic will run November 5 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Dratini will appear much more frequently in the wild for those three hours, and any Dratini that evolve to their final form, Dragonite, during the event will learn the special charged move Draco Meteor.
Multiple bonuses will be active during the three-hour event window--including the amount of Stardust earned for every caught Pokemon being tripled--while an additional Community Day special research task can be purchased for $1 for additional rewards.
The full offerings for the Pokemon Go November Community Day Classic featuring Dratini are below:
- Featured Attack
- All Dratini that evolve to Dragonair and then to Dragonite between 2 PM and 7 PM local time will know the charged attack Draco Meteor.
- Community Day Special Research
- A special Dratini Community Day Classic-centered special research story will be available for purchase in the in-game shop for $1.
- Event Bonuses
- Stardust earned for every catch will be tripled.
- Lure Modules activated at PokeStops during the event will last three full hours.
- Incense activated during the event will last three full hours.
- A special surprise may appear when taking a snapshot
Those interested in catching Dratini and leveling up to Dragonite can download Pokemon Go for free on both iOS and Android devices.
