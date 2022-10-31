Pokemon Go November 2022 Update Adds Guzzlord To Five-Star Raids

After its silhouette appeared in the game's latest loading screen, the Alolan Ultra Beast Guzzlord has been confirmed for Pokemon Go as part of the game's November 2022 content update.

Guzzlord will appear as the featured five-star Raid Pokemon beginning November 8, and it will remain there until November 23. The Junkivore Pokemon will also feature during the game's weekly Raid Hour events on November 9 and November 16 from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

The full Pokemon Go November 2022 update.

The Pokemon Go November 2022 update also includes a full slate of in-game events, including a celebration of Dia de Muertos on November 1, two Community Days--one featuring Dratini and the other featuring Teddiursa--one week apart on November 5 and November 12, and a Team Rocket Go Takeover event beginning November 14.

The full slate of Pokemon Go events in November is below. Note that any Pokemon that appears with an asterisk next to it has a chance to be a shiny variant when encountered.

Research Breakthrough Starmie encounter Rewards include a Star Piece

Raids – The following Pokemon will feature in five-star and Mega Raids throughout November: October 27 - November 8 Five-Sta r: Giratina (Origin Forme)* Mega : Mega Banette* November 8 - November 23 Five-Star : Guzzlord Mega : Mega Gyarados* November 23 - December 1 Five-Sta r: Nihilego Mega : Mega Houndoom*

– The following Pokemon will feature in five-star and Mega Raids throughout November: Upcoming events Día de Muertos (Nov. 1 - 2) November Community Day Classic - Dratini (Nov. 5) Greedy Gluttons Event (Nov. 9 - 17) November Community Day - Teddiursa (Nov. 12) Elite Raids (Nov. 13) Team GO Rocket Takeover (Nov. 14 - 17) Safari Zone: Singapore (Nov. 18 - 20) Astral Eclipse Event (Nov. 23 - 28) TBA (Nov. 27)

Raid Hours – Every Wednesday from 6 PM to 7 PM local time, raids will feature the following Pokemon: November 2 : Giratina (Origin Forme)* November 9 : Guzzlord November 16 : Guzzlord November 23 : Nihilego November 30 : Nihilego

Pokemon Spotlight Hour – Every Tuesday from 6 PM to 7 PM local time, the following Pokemon will appear more often in the wild, and the listed special bonus will be featured:

November 1 Duskull wearing a cempasúchill crown* The amount of Stardust earned for catching Pokemon will be doubled

November 8 Croagunk* The amount of experience earned for catching Pokemon will be doubled

November 15 Porygon* The amount of Candy earned for catching Pokemon will be doubled

November 22 Petilil The amount of Candy earned for transferring Pokemon will be doubled

November 29 Hoothoot* The amount of experience earned for Pokemon evolutions will be doubled



Pokemon Go is available for free on both iOS and Android devices.