Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Pokemon Go's latest mega raid is now on, and this time Trainers will be facing off against a massive flower-wearing dinosaur.

Mega Venusaur--an amplified version of one of the first starter evolutions in Pokemon history-- has been named as the latest Pokemon Go mega raid, running from now until March 9. Mega Venusaur's time as the star of the Mega Raid runs concurrently with the game's Season of Alola event. Mega Venusaur is the latest Mega Raid to challenge Trainers, with Mega Houndoom burning up Gyms last time. We're not sure when Mega Venusaur will return to the raid circuit, so if you're going to challenge it check out our tips below.

Mega Venusaur represents the Kanto region Mega starters in raids this week.

What's A "Mega" Pokemon?

Before we begin, let's answer a simple question: what makes a "Mega" Pokemon different from a normal one? First introduced in 2013's Pokemon X and Y, Mega Evolutions were a temporary power-up that only designated Pokemon could use, giving that Pokemon access to a more powerful form so long as the player had collected the correct corresponding item during the adventure.

In Pokemon Go, a Pokemon with a Mega form can unlock it by consuming Mega Energy specific to that Pokemon, earned through activities like research tasks and catching other Pokemon. The first transformation to Mega form will cost 200 Mega Energy, while future transformations will cost 40.

Mega Pokemon not only have increased statistics, but they offer a damage boost to other Pokemon participating in a raid. The transformation only lasts for eight hours though, so be sure you're going to maximize the time given.

Mega Venusaur Raid Schedule

Mega Venusaur enters the five-star Raid ring starting March 1 at 10 AM local time, remaining there until 8 PM on March 9. Unfortunately the game does not follow any set schedules with its raid--Mega raids are one of six ranks a raid can be once the countdown begins--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out. Mega raids, specifically, are indicated by a special red egg.

Mega Venusaur Weaknesses And Counters

Mega Venusaur retains the typing of its normal form, so you'll need a group of Pokemon that can deal with Grass- and Poison-types. That combination gives Mega Venusaur a good amount of resistance, but there are four different types that can give Mega Venusaur fits in a raid.

Fire-, Flying-, Ice, and Psychic-type moves will all be super effective against Mega Venusaur, so bringing Pokemon of those types would be the safest bet. Charizard in either Mega form is a great option, as it can hit with both Fire and Flying moves for extra damage. If you haven't unlocked those yet, Moltres would also fit the Fire/Flying bill, while Articuno can provide an similarly effective Ice/Flying dual-type. Mewtwo makes a perfect Psychic-type counter, while Magmortar and Blaziken can fill in as Fire-types if need be.

Types To Avoid

Mega Venusaur resists a lot of different attack types, one more than the amount it's weak against. Other Grass-types should be left on the bench, as Mega Venusaur is most resistant to attacks from its own type. Electric-, Fairy-, Fighting-, and Water-type moves are also weakened against this Mega menace, so Pokemon like Lucario and Blastoise can sit this one out.

Once you've captured the dinosaur Mega Pokemon for yourself, add it to your team when you take on the five-star raid for the next two weeks, Tapu Koko.