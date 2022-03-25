Pokemon Go Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Niantic has announced the full list of Mega Raids coming to Pokemon Go in April, and trainers will take flight against the mega version of the first avian final evolution listed in the Pokedex starting on April 12.

Mega Pidgeot has been named one of two Pokemon Go Mega Raid, running from April 12 to April 29. It will follow Mega Manectric, whose Mega Raid is scheduled to run the week prior, April 5 to April 12. Mega Pidgeot's time as the star of the Mega Raid runs concurrently with the overarching Season of Alola event introducing Generation VII Pokemon into the mobile game. We're not sure when Mega Pidgeot will return to the raid circuit, so if you're going to challenge it check out our tips below.

Mega Pidgeot will be swooping into Pokemon Go mega raids starting April 12.

What's A "Mega" Pokemon?

Before we begin, let's answer a simple question: what makes a "Mega" Pokemon different from a normal one? First introduced in 2013's Pokemon X and Y, Mega Evolutions were a temporary power-up that designated Pokemon had access to, giving that Pokemon access to a more powerful form so long as the player had collected the correct corresponding item during the adventure.

In Pokemon Go, a Pokemon with a Mega form can access it by consuming Mega Energy specific to that Pokemon, earned through activities like research tasks and catching other Pokemon. The first transformation to Mega form will cost 200 Mega Energy, while future transformations will cost 40.

Mega Pokemon not only have increased statistics, but they offer a damage boost to other Pokemon participating in a raid. The transformation only lasts for eight hours though, so be sure you're going to maximize the time given.

Mega Pidgeot Raid Schedule

Mega Pidgeot enters the Mega Raid ring starting April 12 at 10 AM local time, remaining there until 8 PM on April 29. Unfortunately the game does not follow any set schedules with its raid--Mega Raids are one of six ranks a raid can be once the countdown begins--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out. Mega Raids, specifically, are indicated by a special red egg.

Mega Pidgeot Weaknesses And Counters

Mega Pidgeot is a Flying- and Normal-type Pokemon, as its normal form has been since the days of Pokemon Red and Blue. This means its weaknesses and resistances have not changed, so even a lapsed Pokemon trainer should have little trouble building a team to fight this mega bird.

Electric-, Ice-, and Rock-type Pokemon are going to be crucial in this battle, so Alolan Golem can take center stage with its Electric and Rock dual-typing. Outside of the shocky rocky, make sure to bring your heaviest hitters like Zapdos, Articuno, Electrivire, Regirock, Regice, Zekrom and Kyurem to deal heavy damage fast.

Types To Avoid

Mega Pidgeot's dual-typing gives it a few extra resistances than the average bird, meaning there's more for you to consider when the showdown comes. Bug-, Ghost-, Grass-, and Ground-type Pokemon will all feel weak against this flying ace, so Pokemon like Gengar, Dugtrio, Venusaur, and Yanmega should not be joining you in this raid, or else you'll be having a very bad day. .

There's still a few days left before Mega Pidgeot joins the Mega Raid roster, so get yourself ready by taking on the current five-star raid Tapu Lele or the Mega Charizard Y Mega Raid if you haven't done so already.