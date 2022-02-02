Pokemon Go Mega Houndoom Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Pokemon Go's latest Mega Raid is now on, and this time Trainers will be facing off against a powerful pooch with a breath of fire.

Mega Houndoom--an amplified version of the Johto region's resident fire-breathing hellhound-- has been named as the latest Pokemon Go Mega Raid, running from now until February 15. Mega Houndoom's time as the star of the Mega Raid runs concurrently with the game's Lunar New Year event. Mega Houndoom is the latest Mega Raid to challenge Trainers, with Mega Aerodactyl taking to the skies above Gyms last time. We're not sure when Mega Houndoom will return to the raid circuit, so if you're going to challenge it check out our tips below.

Mega Pokemon made their Pokemon Go debut in 2020.

What's a "Mega" Pokemon?

Before we begin, let's answer a simple question: what makes a "Mega" Pokemon different from a normal one? First introduced in 2013's Pokemon X and Y, Mega Evolutions were a temporary power-up that designated Pokemon had access to, giving that Pokemon access to a more powerful form so long as the player had collected the correct corresponding item during the adventure.

In Pokemon Go, a Pokemon with a Mega form can access it by consuming Mega Energy specific to that Pokemon, earned through activities like research tasks and catching other Pokemon. The first transformation to Mega form will cost 200 Mega Energy, while future transformations will cost 40.

Mega Pokemon not only have increased statistics, but they offer a damage boost to other Pokemon participating in a raid. The transformation only last for eight hours though, so be sure you're going to maximize the time given.

Mega Houndoom raid schedule

Mega Houndoom enters the five-star Raid ring starting February 1 at 10 AM local time, remaining there until 8 PM on February 15. Unfortunately the game does not follow any set schedules with its raids--Mega raids are one of six ranks a raid can be once the countdown begins--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out. Mega raids, specifically, are indicated by a special red egg.

Mega Houndoom weaknesses and counters

Mega Houndoom retains the typing of its normal form, so you'll need a group of Pokemon that can deal with Fire- and Dark-types. That combination gives Mega Houndoom a lot of resistances, but there are four different types that can exploit this fiery beast's weaknesses.

Fighting-, Ground-, Water, and Rock-type moves will all be super effective against Mega Houndoom, so bringing Pokemon of those types would be the safest bet. Swampert and Palpitoad are great options, as their Water/Ground dual-typing will give them a huge advantage against Mega Houndoom. If those aren't available, Machamp and Lucario would be the best bets from the Fighting-type while Rampardos and Rhyperior would make excellent Rock-type candidates, the latter having a Rock/Ground dual-type.

Types to avoid

Mega Houndoom resists a lot of different attack types, nearly double the amount it's weak against. Psychic is the worst choice, with Psychic attacks dealing only a third of their normal damage to the behemoth. Dark-, Fire-, Ghost-, Grass-, Ice-, and Steel-type moves are all also resisted by Mega Houndoom, though not to the same scale as Psychic-types. Make sure to avoid any of these types when planning for Mega Houndoom, and you should have no problem making the Mega monster yours.

Once you've captured the hellhound Mega Pokemon for yourself, take it for a few rounds in the Go Battle League while you get ready for the next Community Day featuring Hoppip.