Pokemon Go Mega Evolution Levels Up With New Mega Level Mechanic

After introducing Mega Evolution into Pokemon Go in August 2020, Niantic has announced a few changes to the way the superpowered Pokemon will work.

The main addition to Mega Evolution is Mega Levels, which increase each time a Pokemon uses Mega Evolution. As a Pokemon Mega evolves, the Mega Level will increase, which in turn earns the player more bonuses while the Mega Evolution is active. Also, once a Pokemon Mega Evolves for the first time, there will be no cost to Mega Evolve again, the secondary cost replaced with a fatigue timer that determines when it can power up again.

The full list of updates coming to Pokemon Go Mega Evolution is below:

Mega Levels Every time a Pokémon Mega Evolves, it works towards increasing its Mega Level. As the Mega Level increases, players will get more bonuses when the Pokemon's Mega Evolution is active. Bonuses include the following (varies by Pokemon): Increased Candy when you catch a Pokémon whose type matches the Mega-Evolved Pokémon Increased chance of earning Candy XL when you catch Pokémon that are the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokémon. When joining a raid or gym battle with a Mega-Evolved Pokemon, other Trainers’ Pokémon challenging that same raid or Gym will deal more damage. The damage increases further if the attack is the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokémon. Increased XP gained for catching Pokémon that are the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokémon. A Pokémon’s rest period decreases as its Mega Level increases.

One-Time Mega Evolution Cost After Mega Evolving, your Pokémon will be fatigued and need time before it can Mega Evolve again. Once this rest period is over, that Pokémon can Mega Evolve again without using Mega Energy. You can use Mega Energy to decrease a Pokémon’s rest period. The Mega Energy required to Mega Evolve a Pokémon will decrease as the Pokémon’s rest period becomes shorter.

Other changes Most Mega Raids will be easier to win. Players will be able to Mega Evolve a Pokemon from the pre-battle preparation screens for both raids and gym battles. Pokemon that have previously Mega Evolved will now feature an additional visual effect on the information page



The Mega Evolution update is now live in Australia and New Zealand, and it will roll out to the rest of the world "soon" according to Niantic. The Mega Evolution change was one of two Pokemon Go announcements today, the other being the next Community Day featuring Alolan Geodude.