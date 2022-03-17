Pokemon Go Mega Charizard Y Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

A new Pokemon Go mega raid is coming soon, and this time Trainers will be facing off against a flying fire-breather.

Mega Charizard Y--one of two amplified versions of one of the most popular Pokemon in franchise history-- has been named as the latest Pokemon Go mega raid, running from March 22 until March 26. Mega Charizard Y's time as the star of the Mega Raid runs concurrently with both the Lush Jungle weekly event and the overarching Season of Alola. Mega Charizard Y is the latest Mega Raid to challenge Trainers, with Mega Lopunny making Trainers hopping mad last time. We're not sure when Mega Charizard Y will return to the raid circuit, so if you're going to challenge it check out our tips below.

Mega Charizard Y (top right) is the next mega raid for Pokemon Go.

What's A "Mega" Pokemon?

Before we begin, let's answer a simple question: what makes a "Mega" Pokemon different from a normal one? First introduced in 2013's Pokemon X and Y, Mega Evolutions were a temporary power-up that designated Pokemon had access to, giving that Pokemon access to a more powerful form so long as the player had collected the correct corresponding item during the adventure.

In Pokemon Go, a Pokemon with a Mega form can access it by consuming Mega Energy specific to that Pokemon, earned through activities like research tasks and catching other Pokemon. The first transformation to Mega form will cost 200 Mega Energy, while future transformations will cost 40.

Mega Pokemon not only have increased statistics, but they offer a damage boost to other Pokemon participating in a raid. The transformation only lasts for eight hours though, so be sure you're going to maximize the time given.

Mega Charizard Y Raid Schedule

Mega Charizard Y enters the Mega Raid ring starting March 22 at 10 AM local time, remaining there until 8 PM on March 26. Unfortunately, the game does not follow any set schedules with its raid--Mega raids are one of six ranks a raid can be once the countdown begins--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out. Mega raids, specifically, are indicated by a special red egg.

Mega Charizard Y Weaknesses And Counters

Mega Charizard Y retains the typing of its normal form, so you'll need a group of Pokemon that can deal with Fire- and Flying-types. That combination gives Mega Charizard Y only three weaknesses across all Pokemon types, limiting your options when taking the fiery flyer on.

Rock-type moves are by far the most effective, dealing massive damage to Mega Charizard Y due to both Fire and Flying being weak to Rock. Rhyperior, Rampardos, Tyranitar, and Aerodactyl will all deal huge damage to this mega 'mon during a raid. Electric- and Water-type attacks will also find success, as Fire is weak to Water and Flying is weak to Electric. Fellow Kanto starter Blastoise would make a great option, as would Omastar, Zekron, or Electivire.

Types To Avoid

Mega Charizard Y has a ton of resistances thanks to its dual typing, meaning there are a bunch of types that should not be considered when preparing for this Pokemon. Bug- and Grass-type attacks are effectively useless, as Mega Charizard Y has double resistance to both thanks to its Fire/Flying combination. Fire-, Fairy-, Fighting-, Ground-, and Steel-types will also deal reduced damage in this raid, meaning usual mainstays like Lucario can hang back this time.

Once you've captured the dragon-like Mega Pokemon for yourself, add it to your team when you take on the Lush Jungle event's five-star raid, Tapu Lele.