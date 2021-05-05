Pokemon Go May Community Day: Shiny Swablu, Event Move, Hours, And More

Pokemon Go's May Community Day is set for Saturday, May 15. Not only will the event give you more chances to catch Swablu, this month's featured Pokemon, but Niantic is also introducing Mega Altaria to the game immediately afterward. There will be various other bonuses to take advantage of during the event as well, so to help you prepare, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's May 2021 Community Day below.

May 2021 Featured Pokemon: Swablu

Swablu

This month's featured Pokemon is Swablu, the pre-evolved form of Altaria. All throughout the event, Swablu will appear in the wild much more frequently than normal, making this a good opportunity to stock up on Swablu Candy. You'll want to take this chance while you can; like Magikarp, Swablu requires a whopping 400 Candy to evolve, so you'll need to catch a ton of them if you're hoping to get Altaria.

You'll also have a chance to encounter Shiny Swablu during the event. This variant is yellow rather than blue, so you'll be able to immediately tell if you've found one. Like other Shiny Pokemon, however, it will be rare, but you'll have more opportunities to encounter a Shiny Swablu if you use an Incense during the event.

May's Community Day Move: Moonblast

If you're able to evolve Swablu into Altaria during May's Community Day or up to two hours after the event ends, it will know the powerful Fairy-type Charged Attack Moonblast. Altaria normally cannot learn this attack in Pokemon Go, making this your only chance to get it.

Moonblast is a good move for Altaria to know; as previously mentioned, Niantic is introducing Mega Altaria to the game immediately following the Community Day, and this form is part-Fairy, meaning it gets an attack bonus when it uses Fairy-type attacks such as Moonblast. To Mega Evolve your own Altaria, however, you'll need to first stock up on Altaria Mega Energy, and this is primarily earned by defeating the Pokemon in Mega Raids.

May's Community Day Hours

May's Community Day will once again run for six hours, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. This means you'll have until 7 PM local time to evolve Swablu into an Altaria that knows Moonblast.

Other May Community Day Bonuses

In addition to increased Swablu spawns, Niantic is offering a paid Special Research story during this month's Community Day called Cotton-Bird Pokemon. A ticket to access the Special Research costs $1 USD, and it'll give you more opportunities to catch Swablu.

Niantic is also selling a Community Day item bundle in Pokemon Go's in-game shop during the event. The bundle costs 1,280 PokeCoins and contains the following:

50 Ultra Balls

5 Super Incubators

5 Incense

1 Elite Fast TM

There will be a few other in-game bonuses as well. First, any Incense that you use during the event will remain active for three hours. On top of that, eggs that you place in incubators will hatch at a quarter of the distance they typically require, letting you hatch Pokemon much more quickly during the event.