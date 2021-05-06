Fortnite Collect Research Books Fortnite Week 8 Challenges Game Builder Garage Resident Evil Village Review WoW Classic Burning Crusade Wolverine + Deadpool?

Pokemon Go May 2021 Field Research Tasks And Rewards

Here are the Field Research tasks and rewards you can find in Pokemon Go this month.

May is here, which means new Field Research tasks and rewards are now live in Pokemon Go. Alongside the new tasks, Niantic is offering a new Research Breakthrough encounter this month. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough in May, you'll earn a chance to catch the rare Galarian Ponyta.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough in Pokemon Go, you'll need to collect seven stamps. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, so you'll need to complete tasks over at least seven days to achieve a Breakthrough and encounter Galarian Ponyta.

Unlike Special Research tasks, Field Research tasks are typically distributed through PokeStops. You'll receive a task taken randomly from an overarching pool when you spin the Photo Disc at a PokeStop, and you'll earn rewards such as Pokemon encounters or free items when you complete them. You can see this month's Field Research tasks and rewards, as compiled by The Silph Road, below.

There's a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month. As part of the Luminous Legends X event, the Legendary Xerneas is appearing in Raids from May 4-18, while Yveltal will be available from May 18-31. Niantic is also holding a Marill Limited Research event on May 9, and May's Community Day will take place on May 15. Be sure to check out our roundup of May's biggest Pokemon Go events for more.

Pokemon Go May 2021 Field Research

Catching Tasks

Field Research TaskRewards
Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boostPoliwag or Vulpix encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 5 Fairy-type PokemonClefairy or Snubbull encounter
Catch 5 Dark-type Pokemon1 Max Revive
Catch 3 PokemonHoothoot encounter OR 1 Sunstone
Catch 10 PokemonMagikarp encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Use 10 Berries to help catch PokemonMarill encounter
Catch a Dragon-type PokemonDratini encounter OR 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Catch a Ditto1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Field Research TasksRewards
Win a RaidBeldum encounter
Win 5 RaidsAerodactyl encounter
Win a level 3 or higher RaidKabuto or Omanyte encounter
Battle 5 Team Go Rocket GruntsScyther encounter
Battle in the Go Battle LeagueDrilbur encounter

Throwing Tasks

Field Research TaskRewards
Make 3 Great throwsGastly, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Make 5 Nice throwsVoltorb encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Make 3 Nice throws in a row500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great throws in a rowOnix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great curveball throws1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Make 5 Great curveball throws in a rowSpinda encounter
Make an Excellent throw500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Excellent throws in a rowGible encounter
Make 5 curveball throws in a row500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Friend / Buddy Tasks

Field Research TaskRewards
Earn 5 Hearts with your BuddyJigglypuff encounter
Reach "Good Buddy" with a Pokemon1 Sinnoh Stone
Trade a PokemonPidgeotto encounter
Send 3 gifts to friendsSnubbull encounter

Misc. Tasks

Field Research TaskRewards
Evolve a PokemonEevee encounter
Power up Pokemon 3 times3 Ultra Balls
Power up Pokemon 5 timesBulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter
Power up Pokemon 5 times10 Beedrill Mega Energy or 10 Venusaur Mega Energy
Power up Pokemon 10 times20 Beedrill Mega Energy or 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Take a snapshot of a Bug-type PokemonWeedle encounter
Use an IncenseAerodactyl encounter

