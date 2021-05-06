Pokemon Go May 2021 Field Research Tasks And Rewards

May is here, which means new Field Research tasks and rewards are now live in Pokemon Go. Alongside the new tasks, Niantic is offering a new Research Breakthrough encounter this month. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough in May, you'll earn a chance to catch the rare Galarian Ponyta.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough in Pokemon Go, you'll need to collect seven stamps. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, so you'll need to complete tasks over at least seven days to achieve a Breakthrough and encounter Galarian Ponyta.

Unlike Special Research tasks, Field Research tasks are typically distributed through PokeStops. You'll receive a task taken randomly from an overarching pool when you spin the Photo Disc at a PokeStop, and you'll earn rewards such as Pokemon encounters or free items when you complete them. You can see this month's Field Research tasks and rewards, as compiled by The Silph Road, below.

There's a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month. As part of the Luminous Legends X event, the Legendary Xerneas is appearing in Raids from May 4-18, while Yveltal will be available from May 18-31. Niantic is also holding a Marill Limited Research event on May 9, and May's Community Day will take place on May 15. Be sure to check out our roundup of May's biggest Pokemon Go events for more.

Pokemon Go May 2021 Field Research

Catching Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost Poliwag or Vulpix encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokemon Clefairy or Snubbull encounter Catch 5 Dark-type Pokemon 1 Max Revive Catch 3 Pokemon Hoothoot encounter OR 1 Sunstone Catch 10 Pokemon Magikarp encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon Marill encounter Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon Dratini encounter OR 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Catch a Ditto 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Field Research Tasks Rewards Win a Raid Beldum encounter Win 5 Raids Aerodactyl encounter Win a level 3 or higher Raid Kabuto or Omanyte encounter Battle 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts Scyther encounter Battle in the Go Battle League Drilbur encounter

Throwing Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Make 3 Great throws Gastly, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 5 Nice throws Voltorb encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 3 Nice throws in a row 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great throws in a row Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row Spinda encounter Make an Excellent throw 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Excellent throws in a row Gible encounter Make 5 curveball throws in a row 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Friend / Buddy Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy Jigglypuff encounter Reach "Good Buddy" with a Pokemon 1 Sinnoh Stone Trade a Pokemon Pidgeotto encounter Send 3 gifts to friends Snubbull encounter

Misc. Tasks