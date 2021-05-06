Pokemon Go May 2021 Field Research Tasks And Rewards
Here are the Field Research tasks and rewards you can find in Pokemon Go this month.
May is here, which means new Field Research tasks and rewards are now live in Pokemon Go. Alongside the new tasks, Niantic is offering a new Research Breakthrough encounter this month. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough in May, you'll earn a chance to catch the rare Galarian Ponyta.
To achieve a Research Breakthrough in Pokemon Go, you'll need to collect seven stamps. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, so you'll need to complete tasks over at least seven days to achieve a Breakthrough and encounter Galarian Ponyta.
Unlike Special Research tasks, Field Research tasks are typically distributed through PokeStops. You'll receive a task taken randomly from an overarching pool when you spin the Photo Disc at a PokeStop, and you'll earn rewards such as Pokemon encounters or free items when you complete them. You can see this month's Field Research tasks and rewards, as compiled by The Silph Road, below.
There's a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month. As part of the Luminous Legends X event, the Legendary Xerneas is appearing in Raids from May 4-18, while Yveltal will be available from May 18-31. Niantic is also holding a Marill Limited Research event on May 9, and May's Community Day will take place on May 15. Be sure to check out our roundup of May's biggest Pokemon Go events for more.
Pokemon Go May 2021 Field Research
Catching Tasks
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost
|Poliwag or Vulpix encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost
|500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
|Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokemon
|Clefairy or Snubbull encounter
|Catch 5 Dark-type Pokemon
|1 Max Revive
|Catch 3 Pokemon
|Hoothoot encounter OR 1 Sunstone
|Catch 10 Pokemon
|Magikarp encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon
|500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
|Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon
|500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
|Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon
|Marill encounter
|Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon
|Dratini encounter OR 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
|Catch a Ditto
|1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Battling Tasks
|Field Research Tasks
|Rewards
|Win a Raid
|Beldum encounter
|Win 5 Raids
|Aerodactyl encounter
|Win a level 3 or higher Raid
|Kabuto or Omanyte encounter
|Battle 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts
|Scyther encounter
|Battle in the Go Battle League
|Drilbur encounter
Throwing Tasks
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Make 3 Great throws
|Gastly, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Make 5 Nice throws
|Voltorb encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Make 3 Nice throws in a row
|500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
|Make 3 Great throws in a row
|Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
|Make 3 Great curveball throws
|1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
|Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row
|1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
|Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row
|Spinda encounter
|Make an Excellent throw
|500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
|Make 3 Excellent throws in a row
|Gible encounter
|Make 5 curveball throws in a row
|500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
|Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row
|200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Friend / Buddy Tasks
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy
|Jigglypuff encounter
|Reach "Good Buddy" with a Pokemon
|1 Sinnoh Stone
|Trade a Pokemon
|Pidgeotto encounter
|Send 3 gifts to friends
|Snubbull encounter
Misc. Tasks
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Evolve a Pokemon
|Eevee encounter
|Power up Pokemon 3 times
|3 Ultra Balls
|Power up Pokemon 5 times
|Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter
|Power up Pokemon 5 times
|10 Beedrill Mega Energy or 10 Venusaur Mega Energy
|Power up Pokemon 10 times
|20 Beedrill Mega Energy or 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
|Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms
|200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Take a snapshot of a Bug-type Pokemon
|Weedle encounter
|Use an Incense
|Aerodactyl encounter
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation