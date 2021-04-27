Pokemon Go May 2021 Events Schedule

May is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go developer Niantic has a variety of events lined up for the popular mobile game next month. In addition to the Luminous Legends event, which will introduce Xerneas (and, later, Yveltal) to the game, Pokemon Go players have new Pokemon spotlight hours and more to look forward to over the next few weeks. Here's a rundown of all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go in May 2021.

May 2021 Research Breakthrough Encounter: Galarian Ponyta

Niantic is rolling out a new batch of Field Research tasks and rewards starting May 1, along with a new Research Breakthrough encounter. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough this month, you'll earn a chance to catch Galarian Ponyta.

Legendary Raid Schedule

Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus will remain in Raids for a few more days, and once they're gone, two Gen 6 Legendaries will make their debut in the game. The Life Pokemon Xerneas will appear as a Raid boss during the first half of the month, while its counterpart, the Destruction Pokemon Yveltal, will arrive in the second half.

April 27 - May 4: Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus

May 4-18: Xerneas

May 18 - June 1: Yveltal

Mega Raid Schedule

Niantic is also shaking up the Mega Raid boss rotation in May. Mega Charizard Y is returning to Raids at the beginning of the month, while Mega Houndoom, Mega Ampharos, and a "surprise" Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be available beginning May 15.

April 20 - May 4: Mega Venusaur, Mega Lopunny, and Mega Abomasnow

May 4-15: Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Lopunny

May 15 - June 1: Mega Ampharos, Mega Houndoom, and a "surprise" Pokemon

May Pokemon Spotlight Hours

Niantic is spotlighting a different Pokemon and bonus for one hour every Tuesday evening, from 6-7 PM local time. You can see May's full Spotlight Hour schedule below.

Date Spotlight Pokemon Special Bonus May 4 Cottonee 2x catch Candy May 11 Dratini 2x transfer Candy May 18 Alolan Rattata 2x evolution XP May 25 Marill 2x catch Stardust

May 2021 Community Day

Pokemon Go's May Community Day is set for Saturday, May 15. Niantic still hasn't announced this month's featured Pokemon and bonuses, but the studio did confirm that the event will run from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Luminous Legends X

Xerneas and Yveltal

Niantic is kicking May off with the Luminous Legends X event. That runs from May 4-17 and introduces the Legendary Pokemon Xerneas to the game, along with the other Gen 6 Pokemon Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. Xerneas will be appearing in five-star Raids throughout the event, while the other three monsters will appear in the wild alongside other Dragon and Fairy types. Niantic is also introducing a new item called the Rainy Lure Module, which will attract Pokemon that like rainy weather and allow Sliggoo (Goomy's evolved form) to evolve into Goodra.

Luminous Legends Y

Following Luminous Legends X, Niantic is holding a Luminous Legends Y event from May 18-31. That will introduce the Pokemon Y mascot monster, Yveltal, to five-star Raids. Few other details have been announced thus far, but Niantic teases there will be increased spawns of Dark-type Pokemon, as well as increased Team Go Rocket activity.