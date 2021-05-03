Pokemon Go Marill Limited Research Event Set For May 9

Niantic is holding a new Limited Research event in Pokemon Go this Sunday, May 9. This event runs from 8 AM to 10 PM local time and gives you more chances to catch the Water/Fairy Pokemon Marill, including its Shiny variant.

Throughout the Limited Research event, Niantic will offer event-exclusive Field and Timed Research tasks that will lead to encounters with Marill, giving you more opportunities to catch the Water Mouse Pokemon. On top of that, Niantic says that Shiny Marill will be available during the event. You can read more details on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Niantic is kicking off the Luminous Legends X event starting May 4. That event introduces a handful of new Dragon and Fairy Gen 6 Pokemon to the game, including Spritzee, Swirlix, Goomy, and the Legendary Xerneas. The latter will appear as a five-star Raid boss until May 18.

Niantic is following that with a Luminous Legends Y event from May 18-31. While the studio hasn't shared many details on that event just yet, it did confirm that the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal will be featured in five-star Raids, and it seems there will be increased Team Go Rocket activity.

Niantic has a few other May events lined up for the game over the next few weeks, including May's Community Day. That event is set for Saturday, May 15, and the featured Pokemon this month will be Swablu. Immediately following the Community Day, Mega Altaria will make its debut in the game.