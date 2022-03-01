Pokemon Go March 2022 Field Research Tasks And Rewards List

We're entering a whole new world of Pokemon Go in March, which also means Niantic has added a fresh slate of Field Research tasks to complete for the month.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to collect stamps by completing the Field Research tasks. Only the first task of each day gets you a stamp, however, so you'll need to complete one per day for a week in order to unlock the Research Breakthrough rewards and encounter–this month's encounter being the icy Alolan Vulpix.

To receive new Field Research tasks, you'll need to venture out to your local PokeStop. One task from the pool below will be randomly selected for you when you spin the Photo Disc for supplies, with each completion netting you rewards along with the aforementioned stamps. The list of available tasks and corresponding rewards is below.

March 2022 kicks off a new era for Pokemon Go with the addition of Pokemon from Alola, Pokemon from Sun and Moon's Hawaiian-inspired region. A slew of Alolan-themed events are planned throughout the month of March, including new Raid Hours featuring legendary Pokemon Tapu Koko and Mega Raids featuring Mega Venusaur.

Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio are some of the new Pokemon you'll find in March.

Pokemon Go March 2022 Field Research

Catching Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 5 different species of Pokemon Fletchling or Torchic encounter Catch 5 Pokemon Bidoof encounter Catch 7 Pokemon Magikarp encounter Catch 10 Pokemon 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon Wooper encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon Yungoos encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon 10 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon 10 Mega Blastoise Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon Dratini or Bagon encounter OR 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Catch a Ditto 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Field Research Tasks Rewards Win 1 Raids Rufflet encounter Win 5 Raids Aerodactyl encounter Win a level 3 or higher Raid Kabuto or Omanyte encounter Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts Makuhita or Machop encounter Battle in the Go Battle League Mudkip encounter Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks 20 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Throwing Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Make 3 Great throws Snubbull, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 5 Nice throws Dunsparce encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 3 Nice throws in a row 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great throws in a row Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row Spinda encounter Make 2 Excellent throws Larvitar encounter OR 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Excellent throws in a row Gible encounter Make 5 curveball throws in a row Ferroseed encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Misc. Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Hatch an Egg Mantine encounter Hatch 2 Eggs Alolan Exeggutor encounter Hatch 3 Eggs Chansey encounter Evolve a Pokemon Eevee encounter Walk 2 KM 1 Silver Pinap Berry Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms Sudowoodo encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms Ralts encounter Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon Abra, Drowzee, or Psyduck encounter

Friend / Buddy Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy Mankey encounter Open 3 Gifts Swirliz or Spritzee encounter Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each Cottonee or Petilil encounter Trade a Pokemon Ledyba or Spinarak encounter Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Nosepass encounter Earn 2 Candies walking with you Buddy Bunnelby encounter Earn 3 Candies walking with you Buddy Stunfisk encounter

Power Up Tasks