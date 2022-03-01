Pokemon Go March 2022 Field Research Tasks And Rewards List
A new month brings plenty of new tasks to complete while you catch 'em all.
We're entering a whole new world of Pokemon Go in March, which also means Niantic has added a fresh slate of Field Research tasks to complete for the month.
To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to collect stamps by completing the Field Research tasks. Only the first task of each day gets you a stamp, however, so you'll need to complete one per day for a week in order to unlock the Research Breakthrough rewards and encounter–this month's encounter being the icy Alolan Vulpix.
To receive new Field Research tasks, you'll need to venture out to your local PokeStop. One task from the pool below will be randomly selected for you when you spin the Photo Disc for supplies, with each completion netting you rewards along with the aforementioned stamps. The list of available tasks and corresponding rewards is below.
March 2022 kicks off a new era for Pokemon Go with the addition of Pokemon from Alola, Pokemon from Sun and Moon's Hawaiian-inspired region. A slew of Alolan-themed events are planned throughout the month of March, including new Raid Hours featuring legendary Pokemon Tapu Koko and Mega Raids featuring Mega Venusaur.
Pokemon Go March 2022 Field Research
Catching Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost
Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls
Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost
500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 5 different species of Pokemon
Fletchling or Torchic encounter
Catch 5 Pokemon
Bidoof encounter
Catch 7 Pokemon
Magikarp encounter
Catch 10 Pokemon
200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon
Wooper encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon
Yungoos encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon
10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon
10 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon
10 Mega Blastoise Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon
Dratini or Bagon encounter OR 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Catch a Ditto
1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Battling Tasks
Field Research Tasks
Rewards
Win 1 Raids
Rufflet encounter
Win 5 Raids
Aerodactyl encounter
Win a level 3 or higher Raid
Kabuto or Omanyte encounter
Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts
Makuhita or Machop encounter
Battle in the Go Battle League
Mudkip encounter
Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks
20 Mega Pidgeot Energy
Throwing Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Make 3 Great throws
Snubbull, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Make 5 Nice throws
Dunsparce encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Make 3 Nice throws in a row
500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great throws in a row
Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great curveball throws
1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row
1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row
Spinda encounter
Make 2 Excellent throws
Larvitar encounter OR 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Excellent throws in a row
Gible encounter
Make 5 curveball throws in a row
Ferroseed encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row
200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Misc. Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Hatch an Egg
Mantine encounter
Hatch 2 Eggs
Alolan Exeggutor encounter
Hatch 3 Eggs
Chansey encounter
Evolve a Pokemon
Eevee encounter
Walk 2 KM
1 Silver Pinap Berry
Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms
Sudowoodo encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms
Ralts encounter
Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms
200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon
Abra, Drowzee, or Psyduck encounter
Friend / Buddy Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy
Mankey encounter
Open 3 Gifts
Swirliz or Spritzee encounter
Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each
Cottonee or Petilil encounter
Trade a Pokemon
Ledyba or Spinarak encounter
Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
Nosepass encounter
Earn 2 Candies walking with you Buddy
Bunnelby encounter
Earn 3 Candies walking with you Buddy
Stunfisk encounter
Power Up Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Power Up Pokemon 3 times
Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter
Power Up Pokemon 5 times
Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter OR 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 10 Mega Charizard Energy, and 10 Mega Blastoise Energy OR 10 Mega Beedrill Energy
Power Up Pokemon 7 times
Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter
Power Up Pokemon 10 times
20 Mega Venusaur Energy
