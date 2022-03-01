Pokemon Go March 2022 Field Research Tasks And Rewards List

A new month brings plenty of new tasks to complete while you catch 'em all.

We're entering a whole new world of Pokemon Go in March, which also means Niantic has added a fresh slate of Field Research tasks to complete for the month.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to collect stamps by completing the Field Research tasks. Only the first task of each day gets you a stamp, however, so you'll need to complete one per day for a week in order to unlock the Research Breakthrough rewards and encounter–this month's encounter being the icy Alolan Vulpix.

To receive new Field Research tasks, you'll need to venture out to your local PokeStop. One task from the pool below will be randomly selected for you when you spin the Photo Disc for supplies, with each completion netting you rewards along with the aforementioned stamps. The list of available tasks and corresponding rewards is below.

March 2022 kicks off a new era for Pokemon Go with the addition of Pokemon from Alola, Pokemon from Sun and Moon's Hawaiian-inspired region. A slew of Alolan-themed events are planned throughout the month of March, including new Raid Hours featuring legendary Pokemon Tapu Koko and Mega Raids featuring Mega Venusaur.

Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio are some of the new Pokemon you'll find in March.

Pokemon Go March 2022 Field Research

Catching Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost

Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost

500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon

Fletchling or Torchic encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon

Bidoof encounter

Catch 7 Pokemon

Magikarp encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon

200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon

Wooper encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon

Yungoos encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon

10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon

10 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon

10 Mega Blastoise Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon

Dratini or Bagon encounter OR 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Catch a Ditto

1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Field Research Tasks

Rewards

Win 1 Raids

Rufflet encounter

Win 5 Raids

Aerodactyl encounter

Win a level 3 or higher Raid

Kabuto or Omanyte encounter

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts

Makuhita or Machop encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League

Mudkip encounter

Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks

20 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Throwing Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Make 3 Great throws

Snubbull, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Make 5 Nice throws

Dunsparce encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Make 3 Nice throws in a row

500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great throws in a row

Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great curveball throws

1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row

1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row

Spinda encounter

Make 2 Excellent throws

Larvitar encounter OR 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Excellent throws in a row

Gible encounter

Make 5 curveball throws in a row

Ferroseed encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row

200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Misc. Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Hatch an Egg

Mantine encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs

Alolan Exeggutor encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs

Chansey encounter

Evolve a Pokemon

Eevee encounter

Walk 2 KM

1 Silver Pinap Berry

Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms

Sudowoodo encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms

Ralts encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms

200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon

Abra, Drowzee, or Psyduck encounter

Friend / Buddy Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy

Mankey encounter

Open 3 Gifts

Swirliz or Spritzee encounter

Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each

Cottonee or Petilil encounter

Trade a Pokemon

Ledyba or Spinarak encounter

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy

Nosepass encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with you Buddy

Bunnelby encounter

Earn 3 Candies walking with you Buddy

Stunfisk encounter

Power Up Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Power Up Pokemon 3 times

Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter

Power Up Pokemon 5 times

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter OR 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 10 Mega Charizard Energy, and 10 Mega Blastoise Energy OR 10 Mega Beedrill Energy

Power Up Pokemon 7 times

Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter

Power Up Pokemon 10 times

20 Mega Venusaur Energy

