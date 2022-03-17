Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Event Introduces Tapu Lele, Fomantis, and Lurantis

Pokemon trainers will be tasked with exploring a Lush Jungle soon, as Pokemon Go will begin a new week-long event focused on one of the major areas in Alola, the Hawaiian-themed region that started in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

The Lush Jungle event will take place beginning March 22 at 10 AM local time, and it will run until March 29 at 8 PM local time. The event will add three new Pokemon to the mobile game: Fomantis, its evolution Lurantis, and the legendary Pokemon Tapu Lele. Fomantis will be found in the wild, Lurantis can be gained by evolving a Fomantis, and Tapu Lele will become the new five-star raid.

Tapu Lele, one of the guardians of Alola, is coming to Pokemon Go.

The full slate of features that will be available during the Lush Jungle event is as follows:

Newly Added Pokémon Pokemon being added to Pokemon Go during the event are: Fomantis (Grass-type) Lurantis (Grass-type) Tapu Lele (Psychic- and Fairy-type, legendary Pokemon)

Research Tasks A new special research task will be available at the beginning of the event Trainers who complete certain timed research tasks during the event will encounter event-specific Pokemon like Fomanits.

Wild Encounters Cottonee (rare chance) Exeggcute Ferroseed Fomantis Hoothoot Metapod Paras Pinsir (rare chance) Sudowoodo

Raids One-star raids Bellsprout Cottonee Sewaddle Tangela Three-star raids Butterfree Exeggutor Parasect Vileplume Five-star raid Tapu Lele Mega Raid Mega Charizard Y

Field Research The following Pokémon can be encountered upon completion of field research tasks: Caterpie Cottonee Exeggcute Ferroseed Fomantis Paras (rare chance) Parasect (rare chance) Seedot Sunkern Wurmple



The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event is the second in-game event to take place during the Season of Alola, following the Festival of Colors event running now until March 20. The events are not the only big news for Pokemon Go, as a new Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion themed around the game has been announced for release on July 1.

The Pokemon franchise is firing on multiple cylinders at the moment, as the brand-new ninth generation of mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, was recently announced for later this year. The reveal trailer presented the new games' starting Pokemon--Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly--along with some peeks at the game's new locale, an open-world setting thought to be inspired by Spain.