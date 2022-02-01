Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event Will See The Shiny Pokemon Come Out To Play

Pokemon Go trainers should go dig out their Happy New Year decorations as the Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event is getting ready to kick off.

The event kicks off February 1 at 10 AM local time and runs until February 7 at 8 PM local time. The Lunar New Year--celebrating the Year of the Tiger in 2022--will be marked with multiple new shiny opportunities, a ton of event bonuses, and more.

Litleo's Shiny form is the main attraction for this year's Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event.

Shiny Litleo is making its Pokemon Go debut as part of the event, appearing both in the wild and as a reward for completed Timed Research tasks. Other shinies that will see an uptick in availability include Paras, Meowth, Voltorb, and more. The full list of events for the Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event is as follows:

New Shiny : For the first time in Pokemon Go, Trainers have a chance to encounter a Shiny Litleo

: For the first time in Pokemon Go, Trainers have a chance to encounter a Shiny Litleo Event Bonuses : Trainers can enjoy the following bonuses during the event: Increased chance for Lucky Pokemon in trades Increased chance to become Lucky Friends 2x Stardust from opening Gifts 1 extra Special Trade per day

: Trainers can enjoy the following bonuses during the event: Wild Encounters : The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild: Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, Litleo, Magikarp, Meowth, Paras, Torchic, Voltorb Rare encounters: Combusken, Electrabuzz, Gyarados

: The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild: Raids and Mega Raids : Trainers will find the following Pokemon in raids: One-Star: Darumaka, Espurr, Litleo, Magikarp, Shinx Three-Star: Absol, Charizard, Delcatty, Druddigon, Flareon, Shuckle Five-Star: Regirock with the Charged Attack Earthquake Mega: Mega Houndoom

: Trainers will find the following Pokemon in raids: Field Research : Trainers have a chance to encounter the following when completing Field Research tasks: Alolan Meowth, Darumaka, Espurr, Galarian Meowth, Litleo, Magikarp Mega Gyarados Energy

: Trainers have a chance to encounter the following when completing Field Research tasks: Timed Research: Two timed research challenges focused around catching Pokemon and friendship will reward encounters with Litleo and Espurr

Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year follows the Seasons of Heritage arc, which saw multiple events including the Winter Holiday event in December and Mountains of Power in January. This Lunar New Year event is only the first of a loaded February 2022 for Pokemon Go events, which also includes the Gold and Silver-themed Pokemon Go Tour: Johto.