Pokemon Go Legendary Dogs Now Available In New Regions, Here's Where They Are

A new Legendary Pokemon is now available in Pokemon Go. The three Legendary dogs Entei, Raikou, and Suicune have rotated to a different part of the world, giving players a chance to add another one of the powerful Pokemon to their collections before they make their final stop next month.

As before, each of the three Legendary Pokemon will only be available in their current region for the duration of the month. This time, players in the Americas will have a chance to catch the Fire-type Entei; the Water-type Suicune has moved to Europe and Africa; and the Electric-type Raikou can be found in the Asia-Pacific region. The three Pokemon will remain in their current location until October 31; on that date, the Legendaries will rotate to their final region, where they'll be available until November 30.

Like Pokemon Go's previous Legendary Pokemon, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune will appear as Raid Boss battles at Gyms. You'll need to defeat the powerful Pokemon first in order to get a chance to capture it. You can check out our guide on how to catch Legendary Pokemon for more tips and details.

Today is also players' last chance to take advantage of Pokemon Go's in-game Equinox event, which was extended by one more day following a server issue that prevented many users from playing the game early last week. The event now concludes on October 3, giving you only a few more hours to earn double Stardust and other bonuses for catching Pokemon and hatching eggs.