Pokemon Go Legendary Dogs Now Available In Final Regions, Here's Where They Are

Pokemon Go players now have a chance to catch a new Legendary Pokemon. The three Legendary dogs from Pokemon Gold and Silver--Entei, Raikou, and Suicune--are each available in a new region for a limited time.

Unlike most of the previous Legendaries in Pokemon Go, each of the three Pokemon will only be available in a specific region for the duration of the month. This time, the Water-type Suicune can be found in the Americas; the Electric-type Raikou has moved to Europe and Africa; and players in the Asia-Pacific region can catch the Fire-type Entei.

The three Pokemon will be available in their respective regions until November 30. As usual, the Legendaries will appear as Raid Boss battles at Gyms. You have to team with other players to defeat the powerful Pokemon before you have a chance to capture it. You can check out our guide on how to catch Legendary Pokemon for tips on how to tackle these kinds of encounters.

Beyond these three Legendary Pokemon, the iconic Psychic-type Mewtwo is also on the way to Pokemon Go, though it will only be available through invite-only EX Raids. Pokemon Go developer Niantic began field-testing the feature back in September and has recently said it will "work to improve the invitation system" due to negative feedback from players. Today also marks the last day players can take part in Pokemon Go's Halloween 2017 event, which introduced a handful of Pokemon from Ruby and Sapphire to the mobile game. Niantic says that more Gen 3 Pokemon will be "gradually" added "starting as early as December."