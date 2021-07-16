Pokemon Go Leak Suggest Mythical Creature Hoopa May Make An Appearance

Sleuthing Pokemon Go fans have uncovered a series of in-game text that suggests the Ghost/Psychic-type Mythical creature Hoopa might show up during the annual Pokemon Go Fest event scheduled for this weekend.

The datamining group PokeMiners posted the leaks on the Pokemon Go-adjacent subreddit r/TheSilphRoad, a "grassroots network of trainers" dedicated to discoveries and research related to the mobile game. The leaks show Professor Willow pontificating on the sudden emergence of Legendary Pokemon, a fact that Willow blames on the mischievous creature Hoopa.

According to Professor Willow in the leaks, players are recommended to "challenge some raids with other Trainers" because they'll need their "skills at their sharpest to catch Hoopa." PokeMiners suggested that Hoopa might not be catchable on the day Pokemon Go Fest goes live but perhaps later.

Niantic, in an effort to "manage expectations and dispel rumors," passed a statement to partners in response to the datamine. According to the developer, Hoopa will "not be able to be caught during this event," reminding players that "datemines are not official and are subject to change."

📢 #PokemonGOFest2021 PSA

SHARE WITH YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY TO HELP MANAGE EXPECTATIONS & DISPELL RUMORS

There has been a datamine suggesting the appearance of Hoopa at GO Fest this year. @NianticHelp and @PokemonGoApp have clarified it will not be catch-able during this event. pic.twitter.com/ynSjN6ZhrE — GOStadium (@GOStadiumPvP) July 15, 2021

Though Niantic's statement clarifies that Hoopa will not be catchable during this weekend's Pokemon Go Fest, it does not rule out the possibility of the dual-type creature appearing in the mobile game. Another Mythical Pokemon, Meloetta, has been confirmed to debut during the event.

In fact, a separate leak from PokeMiners on r/TheSilphRoad purports that Hoopa might get added to Pokemon Go's loading screen as soon as July 17 at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. The image, however, reiterates that the information is "datamined and therefore able to change or not be release at all."

Pokemon Go Fest runs from July 17-18 with in-person events in over a dozen locations--though the Auckland event has been canceled due to "potentially severe weather." Check out our day one guide on Pokemon Go Fest's raids, Ultra Unlocks, rotating habitats, and creature spawns.