Pokemon Go Landorus Therian Forme Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Niantic has announced the full slate of raids for Pokemon Go in April, and trainers will meet the final Therian Forme of a Unova-region legendary beginning April 26.

Landorus Therian Forme is on its way to Pokemon Go once again, featuring as the five-star raid April 26-May 312. It follows Tornadus Therian Forme's run as the top raid--which ran from March 15 to March 20--and Thundurus Therian Forme which takes its turn April 5-12. Landorus Therian Forme's time as a five-star raid Pokemon was announced along with the Pokemon Go April 2022 event schedule, which runs concurrently with the game's Season of Alola event introducing Pokemon Sun and Moon to the game.

Landorus Therian Forme is the final of three Therian Forme legendaries from the Unova region to rotate into the five-star raid scene, following the aforementioned Tornadus and Thundurus. If you caught Tornadus and Thundurus before it, you might as well challenge the Landorus raid as well, so check out our tips below.

Landorus Therian Forme completes the Therian trilogy in late April.

Landorus Therian Forme Raid Schedule

Landorus Therian Forme enters the five-star Raid ring starting April 26 at 10 AM local time, remaining there until 8 PM on May 3. Unfortunately the game does not follow any set schedules with its raid--there's no guarantee Landorus will be charging into a Gym for a battle--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out.

There is one hope for those who need a Landorus Therian Forme appearance though: Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour on Wednesday nights. The Raid Hour event on April 27--running from 6 PM to 7 PM local time--will feature the Abundance Pokemon at nearly every Gym in the game. If you want a guaranteed shot at Landorus Therian Forme, gather your friends and head out after dinner on April 27.

Landorus Therian Forme And Counters

Landorus Therian Forme is a Flying- and Ground-type Pokemon, a duo that sounds like it should be a paradox but instead has resulted in one formidable foe for a five-star raid. That strange type combo means it is only weak to two of the Pokemon world's 18 types of attacks, which severely limits your options come raid time.

Ice- and Water-type attacks are the only ones that will deal extra damage to Landorus, meaning Cloyster, Lapras, Dewgong, and Walrein are the only four Pokemon in the game with the dual-typing needed to be Landorus's kryptonite. Luckily there are plenty of options when it comes to Ice- and Water-types separately, so consider bringing Vaporeon, Glaceon, Suicune, Kyogre, or Blastoise along for the ride as well.

Types To Avoid

Landorus Therian Forme sports five main resistances: Bug-, Electric-, Fighting-, Ground-, and Poison-type attacks will all have a reduced effect on the Abundance Pokemon. This means Pokemon like Lucario, Machamp, Electrivire, Zekrom, Galvantula, and Groudon should be benched in favor of a more icy or watery focus.

There's still some time before Landorus Therian Forme joins the five-star raid roster, so get yourself ready by taking on the current five-star raid Tapu Lele or the Mega Charizard Y Mega Raid if you haven't done so already.