Pokemon Go June Community Day Features Gible

Pokemon Go's June Community Day is set for Sunday, June 6, Niantic confirmed on Twitter. The studio also revealed next month's featured Pokemon, and it's one fans have long requested: the Dragon Pokemon Gible.

Niantic hasn't shared any further details on June's Community Day beyond that just yet, but we can expect Gible to appear more frequently in the wild throughout the event. You'll also have more opportunities to catch Shiny Gible during the Community Day, and there will be other in-game bonuses. Additional information will be announced closer to the event.

In the meantime, Niantic has many May events lined up for Pokemon Go this month. The Luminous Legends X event is currently underway until May 17. As part of that event, Dragon and Fairy Pokemon like the recently introduced Spritzee and Goomy are appearing in the wild, while the Fairy-type Legendary Xerneas is featured in Raids.

Later this weekend, Niantic is also holding a new Limited Research event starring Marill on May 9. That event will offer exclusive Timed and Field Research tasks that will lead to more chances to catch the Water/Fairy Pokemon, including its Shiny form. May's Community Day will take place the following week on May 15.

There are still more events on the horizon. Niantic is kicking off a Luminous Legends Y event on May 18, and that will introduce Xerneas's counterpart, the Destruction Pokemon Yveltal, to the game for the first time. New Field Research tasks and rewards are also available all month long.