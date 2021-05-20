Pokemon Go June 2021 Community Day: Shiny Gible, Event Move, Hours, And More

Pokemon Go's June Community Day is set for Sunday, June 6. The featured Pokemon this time around is one that players have long been requesting: Gible, the pre-evolved form of Garchomp. Gible will appear in the wild more frequently throughout the event, and there will be a few other bonuses to take advantage of. To help get you up to speed, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's June 2021 Community Day below.

June 2021 Featured Pokemon: Gible

June's feature Pokemon, Gible

June's featured monster is the Land Shark Pokemon Gible. Throughout the event, Gible will appear in the wild much more frequently than normal, giving you more opportunities to catch it and stock up on Gible Candy.

On top of that, Shiny Gible will also be available during the event. This variant has blue skin and a yellow belly. Like other Shiny Pokemon, however, Shiny Gible will be fairly rare, but you'll increase your chances of encountering one by using an Incense.

June's Community Day Move: Earth Power

If you're able to evolve Gabite (Gible's evolved form) into Garchomp during June's Community Day or up to two hours after the event ends, your Pokemon will automatically know the Ground-type Charged Attack Earth Power. This is currently the only way Garchomp can learn this move in Pokemon Go.

June's Community Day Hours

June's Community Day will run for six hours, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. This means you'll have until 7 PM local time to evolve Gible into a Garchomp that knows Earth Power.

June Community Day Bonuses

On top of increased Gible spawns, Niantic is offering an exclusive Special Research story during June's Community Day. The story is called Just a Nibble, and it provides more chances to catch the Land Shark Pokemon and earn other bonuses. To access the Special Research story, you'll need to purchase a virtual ticket from Pokemon Go's in-game shop for $1 USD.

In addition to that, Niantic is also selling a special item bundle during June's Community Day. The bundle costs 1,280 PokeCoins and includes the following items:

50 Ultra Balls

5 Incense

5 Lucky Eggs

1 Elite Charged TM

Finally, Niantic is activating a few bonuses during June's Community Day. First, any Incense that you use during the event will last for three hours rather one. On top of that, you'll earn triple the normal amount of XP when you catch a Pokemon.