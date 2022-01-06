Pokemon Go January 2022 Field Research Tasks And Rewards List
A new month brings plenty of new tasks to complete while you catch 'em all.
Niantic has kicked off 2022 in Pokemon Go with the Mountains of Power event, but along with that comes a fresh new set of Field Research tasks to complete.
To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to collect stamps by completing the Field Research tasks. Only the first task of each day gets you a stamp, however, so you'll need to complete one per day for a week in order to unlock the Research Breakthrough rewards and encounter–this month's encounter being the stone snake Onix.
To receive new Field Research tasks, you'll need to venture out to your local PokeStop. One task from the pool below will be randomly selected for you when you spin the Photo Disc for supplies, with each completion netting you rewards along with the aforementioned stamps. The list of available tasks and corresponding rewards is below.
January 2022 is bringing a lot of new and exciting events to Pokemon Go, starting with the Rock- and Steel-type themed Mountains of Power. More events are planned throughout the month of January as part of the Season of Heritage arc, including new Raid Hours featuring legendary Pokemon and Mega Raids featuring the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Aerodactyl.
Pokemon Go January 2022 Field Research
Catching Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost
Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls
Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost
500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 5 different species of Pokemon
Burmy encounter
Catch 5 Pokemon
Rhyhorn encounter
Catch 7 Pokemon
Magikarp encounter
Catch 10 Pokemon
200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon
Wurmple encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon
10 Mega Pidgeot Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon
10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon
10 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon
10 Mega Blastoise Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon
Dratini or Bagon encounter OR 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Catch a Ditto
1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Battling Tasks
Field Research Tasks
Rewards
Win 2 Raids
Snorlax encounter
Win 5 Raids
Aerodactyl encounter
Win a level 3 or higher Raid
Kabuto or Omanyte encounter
Defeat A Team Go Rocket Leader
Lapras encounter
Battle in the Go Battle League 2 Times
Stunfisk encounter
Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks
10 Mega Abomasnow Energy
Throwing Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Make 3 Great throws
Snubbull, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Make 5 Nice throws
Dunsparce encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Make 3 Nice throws in a row
500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great throws in a row
Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great curveball throws
1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row
1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row
Spinda encounter
Make an Excellent throw
500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Excellent throws in a row
Gible encounter
Make 5 curveball throws in a row
500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row
200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Misc. Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Hatch an Egg
Mantine encounter
Hatch 2 Eggs
Beldum encounter
Hatch 3 Eggs
Chansey encounter
Evolve a Pokemon
Eevee encounter
Walk 2 KM
Shellder encounter
Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms
Sudowoodo encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms
Ralts encounter
Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms
200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon
Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma, or Miltank encounter OR King's Crown
Friend / Buddy Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy
Eevee encounter
Open 5 Gifts
Slakoth encounter
Trade a Pokemon
Bidoof encounter
Earn 2 Candies walking with you Buddy
Bunnelby encounter
Earn 3 Candies walking with you Buddy
Stunfisk encounter
Power Up Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Power Up Pokemon 3 times
Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter
Power Up Pokemon 5 times
Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter OR 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 10 Mega Charizard Energy, and 10 Mega Blastoise Energy OR 10 Mega Beedrill Energy and 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy
Power Up Pokemon 7 times
Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter
If you're looking for a good day to get some tasks done, January's Community Day on January 16--featuring third-generation seal Pokemon Spheal--will be a perfect day to knock them out.
