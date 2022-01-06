Pokemon Go January 2022 Field Research Tasks And Rewards List

Niantic has kicked off 2022 in Pokemon Go with the Mountains of Power event, but along with that comes a fresh new set of Field Research tasks to complete.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to collect stamps by completing the Field Research tasks. Only the first task of each day gets you a stamp, however, so you'll need to complete one per day for a week in order to unlock the Research Breakthrough rewards and encounter–this month's encounter being the stone snake Onix.

To receive new Field Research tasks, you'll need to venture out to your local PokeStop. One task from the pool below will be randomly selected for you when you spin the Photo Disc for supplies, with each completion netting you rewards along with the aforementioned stamps. The list of available tasks and corresponding rewards is below.

January 2022 is bringing a lot of new and exciting events to Pokemon Go, starting with the Rock- and Steel-type themed Mountains of Power. More events are planned throughout the month of January as part of the Season of Heritage arc, including new Raid Hours featuring legendary Pokemon and Mega Raids featuring the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Aerodactyl.

Pokemon Go January 2022 Field Research

Catching Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 5 different species of Pokemon Burmy encounter Catch 5 Pokemon Rhyhorn encounter Catch 7 Pokemon Magikarp encounter Catch 10 Pokemon 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon Wurmple encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon 10 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon 10 Mega Blastoise Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon Dratini or Bagon encounter OR 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Catch a Ditto 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Field Research Tasks Rewards Win 2 Raids Snorlax encounter Win 5 Raids Aerodactyl encounter Win a level 3 or higher Raid Kabuto or Omanyte encounter Defeat A Team Go Rocket Leader Lapras encounter Battle in the Go Battle League 2 Times Stunfisk encounter Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks 10 Mega Abomasnow Energy

Throwing Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Make 3 Great throws Snubbull, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 5 Nice throws Dunsparce encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 3 Nice throws in a row 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great throws in a row Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row Spinda encounter Make an Excellent throw 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Excellent throws in a row Gible encounter Make 5 curveball throws in a row 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Misc. Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Hatch an Egg Mantine encounter Hatch 2 Eggs Beldum encounter Hatch 3 Eggs Chansey encounter Evolve a Pokemon Eevee encounter Walk 2 KM Shellder encounter Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms Sudowoodo encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms Ralts encounter Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma, or Miltank encounter OR King's Crown

Friend / Buddy Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy Eevee encounter Open 5 Gifts Slakoth encounter Trade a Pokemon Bidoof encounter Earn 2 Candies walking with you Buddy Bunnelby encounter Earn 3 Candies walking with you Buddy Stunfisk encounter

Power Up Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Power Up Pokemon 3 times Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter Power Up Pokemon 5 times Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter OR 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 10 Mega Charizard Energy, and 10 Mega Blastoise Energy OR 10 Mega Beedrill Energy and 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy Power Up Pokemon 7 times Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter

If you're looking for a good day to get some tasks done, January's Community Day on January 16--featuring third-generation seal Pokemon Spheal--will be a perfect day to knock them out.