Pokemon Go January 2022 Field Research Tasks And Rewards List

A new month brings plenty of new tasks to complete while you catch 'em all.

Niantic has kicked off 2022 in Pokemon Go with the Mountains of Power event, but along with that comes a fresh new set of Field Research tasks to complete.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to collect stamps by completing the Field Research tasks. Only the first task of each day gets you a stamp, however, so you'll need to complete one per day for a week in order to unlock the Research Breakthrough rewards and encounter–this month's encounter being the stone snake Onix.

To receive new Field Research tasks, you'll need to venture out to your local PokeStop. One task from the pool below will be randomly selected for you when you spin the Photo Disc for supplies, with each completion netting you rewards along with the aforementioned stamps. The list of available tasks and corresponding rewards is below.

January 2022 is bringing a lot of new and exciting events to Pokemon Go, starting with the Rock- and Steel-type themed Mountains of Power. More events are planned throughout the month of January as part of the Season of Heritage arc, including new Raid Hours featuring legendary Pokemon and Mega Raids featuring the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Aerodactyl.

Pokemon Go January 2022 Field Research

Catching Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost

Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost

500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon

Burmy encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon

Rhyhorn encounter

Catch 7 Pokemon

Magikarp encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon

200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon

Wurmple encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon

10 Mega Pidgeot Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon

10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon

10 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon

10 Mega Blastoise Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon

Dratini or Bagon encounter OR 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Catch a Ditto

1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Field Research Tasks

Rewards

Win 2 Raids

Snorlax encounter

Win 5 Raids

Aerodactyl encounter

Win a level 3 or higher Raid

Kabuto or Omanyte encounter

Defeat A Team Go Rocket Leader

Lapras encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League 2 Times

Stunfisk encounter

Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks

10 Mega Abomasnow Energy

Throwing Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Make 3 Great throws

Snubbull, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Make 5 Nice throws

Dunsparce encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Make 3 Nice throws in a row

500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great throws in a row

Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great curveball throws

1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row

1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row

Spinda encounter

Make an Excellent throw

500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Excellent throws in a row

Gible encounter

Make 5 curveball throws in a row

500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row

200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Misc. Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Hatch an Egg

Mantine encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs

Beldum encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs

Chansey encounter

Evolve a Pokemon

Eevee encounter

Walk 2 KM

Shellder encounter

Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms

Sudowoodo encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms

Ralts encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms

200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon

Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma, or Miltank encounter OR King's Crown

Friend / Buddy Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy

Eevee encounter

Open 5 Gifts

Slakoth encounter

Trade a Pokemon

Bidoof encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with you Buddy

Bunnelby encounter

Earn 3 Candies walking with you Buddy

Stunfisk encounter

Power Up Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Power Up Pokemon 3 times

Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter

Power Up Pokemon 5 times

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter OR 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 10 Mega Charizard Energy, and 10 Mega Blastoise Energy OR 10 Mega Beedrill Energy and 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Power Up Pokemon 7 times

Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter

If you're looking for a good day to get some tasks done, January's Community Day on January 16--featuring third-generation seal Pokemon Spheal--will be a perfect day to knock them out.

