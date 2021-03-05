CoD Warzone Zombies WandaVision Episode 9 Smash Patch Notes Switch OLED Rumor Pyra Smash Release Fortnite Kitchen Locations

Pokemon Go Is Getting A Pokemon TCG Collaboration

A card of Pokemon Go's Professor Willow is being released later this year.

Pokemon Go's Professor Willow is getting his own Pokemon card. As part of a special collaboration between the mobile and collectible card games, The Pokemon Company will release a Professor Willow Pokemon TCG card later this summer.

As Pokemon Go developer Niantic explains on the game's official blog, the Professor Willow card will "be obtainable in regions around the world where the Pokemon TCG is sold." The card's artwork and contents, as well as details on how to get it, will be revealed in late May.

Much like the original Pokemon Red and Green versions, the Pokemon TCG is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. As part of the anniversary festivities, Pokemon TCG cards were featured in McDonald's Happy Meals, and the latest expansion--Shining Fates--launched back in February. To celebrate the launch, Sword and Shield players can get code for a free Shiny Toxtricity from participating GameStop and EB Games stores until March 18.

Pokemon Go, meanwhile, is turning five this summer. Niantic recently kicked off a new season of content for the game, which will encompass a variety of events throughout March, including the debut of Therian forms. A Searching for Legends event is set to begin on March 9 and will give players their first chance to catch Shiny Nosepass.

In the meantime, March's Community Day takes place this Saturday, March 6. The featured Pokemon for this month's event is Fletchling, which will be able to learn the Fire-type attack Incinerate if players can evolve it into its final form, Talonflame, during the event or up to two hours afterward.

