Pokemon Go Is Beginning Its Annual Halloween Event

Niantic has announced new details for Pokemon Go's October Halloween-themed Community Day. The community day will take place on October 15 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, and the event will also feature Litwick, a fire/ghost type pokemon.

Players who obtain an evolved Lampent during the event or five hours after it ends will earn a Chandelure that knows the Charged Attack Poltergeist. There'll also be a community day special research that'll cost $1, and those who purchase it will gain access to the Litwick Community Day–an exclusive Special Research story.

Throughout the event, those who participate in the event will receive the following:

3x Catch XP

3x Catch Candy

2x Chance to receive XL candy from catching pokemon (Level 31 and above)

There'll also be three-hour lure modules, three-hour incense, and snapshot surprises. All trades made during this event will cost players 50% less stardust, and they'll also be able to make two special trades for the day.

In addition to extra bonuses, players can enjoy bonus raids from 5 PM to 10 PM local time. Those who defeat a four-star Lampent will see more litwicks around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes.

Pokemon Go is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more Pokemon Go news, be sure to check out these stories: