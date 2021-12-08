Pokemon Go Introduces New Powered-Up PokeStops Mechanic

Longtime Pokemon Go players are about to feel the power, as Niantic has unveiled a brand-new mechanic for the mobile Pokemon app: Powered Up PokeStops.

This new feature allows players who are Level 20 and above to "power up" PokeStops by completing a new augmented reality scan of the location. Niantic has provided a how-to article on how to complete an AR scan of a PokeStop, but you can find the basic steps listed below:

Go the PokéStop or Gym’s details page and tap the three dots in the upper right. Tap "Scan PokeStop." You'll need to opt into the feature via the on-screen prompts if it’s your first time recording a scan. Tap the record button to start scanning. Keep the object within the frame while slowly walking around the object (if possible). Tap "Upload Later" or "Upload Now" to upload your PokéStop Scan.

Each PokeStop will have three levels, with more scans meaning higher levels and more rewards for all who visit that PokeStop. Niantic has clarified that while only those Level 20 and above can complete the scans needed to level up, players of any level can partake in the increased rewards from the powered-up PokeStop.

According to Niantic, the mechanic will eventually be used to "create exciting new AR experiences for Trainers worldwide, and long term will help create a Real-World Metaverse, where people can explore the world overlaid with digital creations."

Pokemon Go recently teased legendary Pokemon from the Kalos region will be joining the game as part of the game's holiday celebrations. The game also hosted a live concert by Ed Sheeran on November 22 that offered an exclusive avatar item for those that attended.