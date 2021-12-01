Pokemon Go Incense Day Features Swinub And Other Pokemon

Pokemon Go's The Season of Heritage event features Incense Day with the Ice and Ground-type Pokemon, Swinub. Professor Willow has discovered some mysterious ruins with a mysterious door, hinting at an incredible power sealed within.

According to Blanche, this door's first mechanism requires Stardust to unlock, along with the local Ice and Ground-type Pokemon to help out. On Sunday, December 5, Swinub will be attracted to Incense from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. It'll have the exclusive move, Ancient Power, as well.

Some other Ground-types available include Onix, Cubone, Rhyhorn, Whooper, Phanpy, Barboach, and the rare Larvitar. These are available from 12 PM to 1 PM, 2 PM to 3 PM, and 4 PM to 5 PM. For Ice-types, players will have the chance to encounter Seel, Jynx, Snealsel, Snorunt, Snover, Vanillite, and the rare Galarian Darumaka. These Pokemon will also be attracted to Incense between the hours of 11 AM to 12 PM, 2 PM to 3 PM, and 3 PM to 4 PM local time.

Swinub will be featured during the Season of Heritage’s Incense Day!

Catch Ice-type and Ground-type Pokémon to help Professor Willow and Blanche activate the first mechanism on the mysterious cave door! https://t.co/1ouj4cVAQD pic.twitter.com/8YCj8OBWB6 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 1, 2021

These aren't the only Pokemon you can find in the game. Be sure to check out GameSpot's various guides on how to obtain different Pokemon by evolving them by walking such as Eevee and Bonsly. The game is also popular for its collaborations as well. Players were able to view a pre-recorded performance by Ed Sheeran until yesterday.