Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries Event Will Bring Variants From Pokemon Legends Arceus To Mobile

Niantic has announced the next event for Pokemon Go, bringing more new Pokemon forms from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, after introducing Hisuian Voltorb around the game's launch in January.

Hisuian Growlithe, Qwilfish, and Sneasel will make their debut into Pokemon Go in the Hisuian Discoveries event, which begins July 27 at 10 AM and runs until August 2 at 8 PM (both local time). The three--along with the previously introduced Voltorb--can be found both in the wild and hatching from 7 km eggs gathered throughout the event.

Hisuian Growlithe is one of three new variants coming to Pokemon Go.

The full list of bonuses and features for the Pokmeon Go Hisuian Discoveries event is below:

New Pokemon For the first time in Pokémon GO, Trainers will be able to see Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel.

Pokemon Encounters Wild : Aipom, Bronzor, Buizel, Croagunk, Drifloon, Eevee, Electabuzz, Gible, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Voltorb, Kricketot, Magmar, Octillery, Onix, Ponyta, Porygon, Tangela, Wurmple, Zubat Raids : One-Star: Roselia, Shinx, Sneasel Three-Star: Chansey, Kirlia, Togetic, Whiscash 7 km Eggs : Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Voltorb Field Research : Burmy (all forms), Clefairy, Cyndaquil, Magnemite, Mantine, Oshawott, Paras, Petilil, Psyduck, Remoraid, Rowlet, Shinx, Sneasel

Collection Challenges Trainers can complete event-themed Collection Challenges to receive rewards of XP, Stardust, and an Incubator.

Hisui Cup Participate in the Hisui Cup and battle in the GO Battle League using Pokémon from the Hisui region or Pokémon with a Pokédex number #387 to 493.

Global Challenge In addition, Trainers around the world will be to help unlock additional bonuses for Hisui Discoveries during the Global Challenge taking place at the same time as Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle from Friday, July 22, 2022, to Sunday, July 25, 2022. During the challenge, Trainers around the globe can work together to unlock the following bonuses: 2× XP for completing raids during the remainder of the Global Challenge period. Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries from July 27at 10 AM to August 2 at 8 PM (both local time). Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day on July 31 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Collection Challenge From July 22 at 8 PM to July 24 at 8 PM (both local time), Trainers around the world can encounter and catch Slowpoke, Krabby, Staryu, Qwilfish, Mantine, and Clamperl to complete this Collection Challenge.



The Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries event follows the July Community Day featuring Starly on July 17, as well as the game's sixth anniversary celebration July 6-12. The next Community Day--this time featuring Galarian Zigzagoon–will take place on August 13.