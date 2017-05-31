Pokemon Go Helped Propel The Pokemon Company's Net Profit By 26x

Fervor around Pokemon Go may have died down since last summer, but the game helped propel The Pokemon Company's profits to impressive heights.

The company revealed that its net profit for the most recent fiscal year, which ended on February 28, was $143.3 million. That's an astounding number in its own right, but it's all the more impressive when you realize it's roughly 26 times more than the $5.6 million net profit the company posted the previous fiscal year.

It's also highest net profit the company has posted in recent memory. While private companies are not required to disclose their financial earnings, The Pokemon Company has regularly shared its net profits. For comparison, here are the company's net profits for the five most recent fiscal years (via Kantan Games blog):

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2013: $16.6 million

2014: $10.6 million

2015: $18.4 million

2016: $5.6 million

2017: $143.3 million

Of course, this staggering jump can be attributed to the release of three highly anticipated new Pokemon games. In addition to Niantic's mobile AR game Pokemon Go, the Pokemon series' newest mainline installments, Pokemon Sun and Moon, also debuted during the most recent fiscal year. Pokemon Go has been an unqualified success since it launched last summer, reaching $600 million faster than any other mobile game in history and surpassing over 650 million downloads. Pokemon Sun and Moon also broke sales records; not only were they the most preordered titles in Nintendo's history, they were also the fastest-selling games the company has ever released in North America.

There has been a steady stream of Pokemon mobile titles since Pokemon Go's release; last week saw the launch of a game starring the mightiest of Pokemon, Magikarp, and earlier today the company unveiled a new mobile game called Pokeland. The Pokemon Company is also reportedly planning a mobile game based on the Pokemon TCG. In contrast, no new console installments have been announced so far, though rumors have been circulating that Pokemon developer Game Freak is working on a third version of Sun/Moon called Pokemon Stars.

This impressive jump in net profit is more good news for Nintendo, which owns 32% voting rights in The Pokemon Company. Nintendo has also experienced its own jump in market value recently; last week the company's share price hit its highest point since October 2008 thanks in part to demand over its new Switch, as well as the news that Capcom is releasing an HD version of Monster Hunter XX for the console this summer.