Pokemon Go Halloween Event And Gen 3 Creatures Officially Confirmed, Here's All The Details

After a number of rumors surrounding Generation 3 Pokemon potentially coming to Pokemon Go soon, Niantic has now finally officially confirmed the news, at the same time as revealing its Halloween 2017 event. The company says "a number of Ghost-type Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region" will arrive as part of the event, including "Sableye, Banette, and others."

The event is scheduled to start on October 20 at midday PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST (6 AM AET on October 21 in Australia), ending at 1 PM PT on November 2. Niantic says the event will see "an increased number of spooky Pokemon such as Gastly, Cubone, Misdreavus, Houndour, and more," while "special Pikachu" wearing a Halloween costume will also be out and about.

Bonuses for the event include double Candy rewards for catching, hatching, and transferring Pokemon, and you'll be able to grab special boxes--"featuring items such as Raid Passes and Super Incubators"--from the in-game shop. Finally, you'll be able to grab the Mimikyu Disguise Hat for your avatar to wear.

Two more Generation 3 Pokemon--Duskull and Dusclops--can also be seen in-game in the trailer above. They, along with Sableye and Banette, are the first Pokemon from Ruby and Sapphire to appear in Pokemon Go. Niantic says the rest of those games' monsters will arrive in Pokemon Go "starting gradually as early as December."

The addition of Gen 3 Pokemon was leaked earlier this week, when a datamine apparently uncovered sounds for all species up to #386 (Deoxys, the final Pokemon found in Generation 3). Another leak, showing more Gen 3 creatures and Pikachu wearing a witch's hat, followed just days later.

The official announcement means Pokemon Go will receive a Halloween event for the second year running. For more, you can check out our roundup of all the games holding Halloween events this month.

A couple of other events are going on now in Pokemon Go. Until October 25, players can share the best AR photos they take in-game for a chance to win cool prizes. The Legendary dogs Entei, Raikou, and Suicune are also available in new regions through October 31. In other Pokemon news, the developer of the mainline series, Game Freak, has explained why Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon aren't coming to Nintendo Switch.