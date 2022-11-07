Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Event Adds Guzzlord On November 8, Team Go Rocket Takes Over November 14

A new Ultra Beast and a Team Go Rocket takeover are coming to Pokemon Go soon with the Greedy Gluttons event kicking off November 8 and the Team Go Rocket Takeover starting November 14.

Greedy Gluttons will run November 8 at 10 AM local time to November 17 at 8 PM local time. The event sees Guzzlord, one of the Alolan region's Ultra Beasts, make its Pokemon Go debut as a five-star raid. The Ultra Beast will be featured during the weekly Raid Hour on November 9 and November 16 from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

The full list of perks and Pokemon for the Greedy Gluttons event is below:

Pokémon Debuts Guzzlord, the Junkivore Pokémon, will appear in five-star raids for the first time. A Shiny variant of Munchlax will sometimes hatch from 7 KM eggs.

Event Bonuses The first three Eggs entered into incubators during the event will see their hatch distance reduced by half.

Timed Research Berries will appear more frequently as rewards, including Golden Razz and Silver Pinap berries. Snorlax will appear more frequently as an encounter reward.

Encounters (an asterisk indicates a chance of being a Shiny variant) Wild Alolan Rattata* Alolan Raticate Bibarel Bidoof* Golbat Gulpin Lickitung* (rare chance) Pelipper Skwovet Snorlax* (rare chance) Swalot (rare chance) Swinub* Raids One-Star Mankey* Spoink* Swinub* Tepig* Three-Star Snorlax* Mawile* Swalot Sharpedo Five-Star Guzzlord Mega Mega Gyarados* 7 km Eggs Cherubi* Gible* Munchlax* Field Research Exeggcute* Cherubi* Swirlix*

The Team Go Rocket Takeover event will run concurrently with Greedy Gluttons, and it will run from November 14 at 12 AM local time to November 17 at 8 PM local time. Pokemon encountered after defeating a Team Go Rocket Grunt will change during the takeover, and trainers will also be able to complete special research tasks that will unlock the ability to face Giovanni and catch Shadow Mewtwo.

The full list of events for the Team Go Rocket Takeover are as follows:

Research During the event and until December 1, completing a special research story arc will give trainers a Super Rocket Radar, which will unlock an encounter with Giovanni and Shadow Mewtwo. Field research tasks will earn a Mysterious Component upon completion.

Encounters (an asterisk indicates a chance of being a Shiny variant) Team Go Rocket encounters Shadow Alolan Diglett Shadow Golett Shadow Natu Shadow Onix Shadow Wailmer 12 km Eggs Absol* Deino* Larvitar* Pawniard* Salandit Sandile Scraggy Skorupi* Skrelp Pancham Vullaby*

Pokemon Go is available for free on iOS and Android devices.