Pokemon Go Galarian Ponyta Limited Research Tasks And Rewards

Niantic has begun rolling out a new Limited Research task line in Pokemon Go. To make up for an issue that caused Shiny Galarian Ponyta to stop appearing in the game following the Luminous Legends X event, this Limited Research will give players another chance to catch the new Ponyta form. Here's the full list of Research tasks and the rewards each one offers.

Galarian Ponyta Limited Research Tasks And Rewards

Step 1

Transfer 5 Pokemon -- 10 Poke Balls

Catch 5 Pokemon -- 1,000 XP

Make 5 Nice Throws -- 1,000 Stardust

Complete all three tasks: Galarian Ponyta encounter, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust

Step 2

Claim reward -- 15 Poke Balls

Claim reward -- 1,500 XP

Claim reward -- 1,500 Stardust

Complete all three tasks: Galarian Ponyta encounter, 1 Incense, 1,500 Stardust

Galarian Ponyta and Rapidash

This Limited Research line is fairly straightforward. There are essentially only three tasks to complete, and each is quite simple: transfer five Pokemon, catch five Pokemon, and make five nice throws. After you've cleared all three of those tasks, you'll earn a chance to catch Galarian Ponyta and unlock the second step of the Research line, which consists of three tasks that are auto-completed for you. Claim those rewards and you'll receive your second Galarian Ponyta encounter.

The Galarian Ponyta Limited Research line will be available until June 8, giving you only a few days to complete it. You can find the tasks listed in the game's Today View tab. That's not all that's happening in the game this week, however. Niantic has officially kicked off Pokemon Go's Season of Discovery, which will see the Legendary Regi trio Regirock, Registeel, and Regice return to five-star Raids. Pokemon Go's June Community Day is also set for this Sunday, June 6. The featured Pokemon this month is the Land Shark Gible. You can read up on other June Pokemon Go events in our roundup.