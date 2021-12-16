Pokemon Go's First-Ever Go Tour: Live Global Events Coming In February

Niantic has announced a trio of new upcoming live events for Pokemon Go fans, though if you want to attend you'd better start packing a bag.

The inaugural Pokemon Go Tour: Live events will be held on February 27, taking place in three different regions around the world for $25 a ticket. The three locales selected for these first-ever events are Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and Monterrey, Mexico's Parque Fundidora.

The event will feature exclusive gameplay, in-person activities, and special rewards only available at these three places. The list of planned events is as follows:

25% Hatching Distance needed to hatch eggs, double Candy from eggs, and extra Candy from catching Kanto-region Pokémon

Event-exclusive Special Research, in-game medal and stickers

Exclusive merchandise at select locations

Real-life photo opportunities and rest areas

Real-world themed Pokemon habitats, each with a Collection Challenge

Up to nine free Raid Passes at Gyms

Up to six Extra Special Trades while the event is live

The event follows Pokemon Go Tour Johto, which is scheduled for the day before, February 26. Pokemon Go Tour: Johto is an in-game event where players can choose between Gold and Silver, then catch Pokemon from the Johto region with different Pokemon featured every hour. Special rewards will be available depending on whether the player chose Gold or Silver.