Pokemon Go Finally Introducing Legendary Pokemon

Legendary Pokemon have been a long time coming in Pokemon Go. One false start aside, they will finally be introduced later this week to celebrate the game's one-year anniversary.

In order for the first one to arrive, players around the world will have to catch enough creatures during the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest Challenge Windows, which were recently announced. If that happens, a Legendary will show up at Grant Park in Chicago as part of the live Pokemon Go Fest event this Saturday, July 22. Should the players there succeed in defeating it, that Legendary--whatever it might be--will start appearing around the world after the event. Suddenly, developer Niantic's plans to livestream the event make a lot more sense.

As the live-action trailer above suggests, a Legendary Pokemon is fought in a similar way to standard Raid Battles. Players team up to fight it and then have a chance to catch it if the Pokemon is successfully defeated.

Provided you're not in Chicago for Pokemon Go Fest, in the future you'll stumble across Legendary eggs at Gyms where you'll also have the chance to fight and then catch these creatures. If you're fortunate enough to get your hands on one, however, you'll find it differs from other Pokemon in at least one way, as you won't be able to leave it behind at a Gym to defend it.

It's unclear what will happen if efforts to unlock the first Legendary fail this weekend. We'll report back with whatever happens.

Ahead of Pokemon Go Fest, a new update for the game has begun rolling out. This includes some bug fixes along with some refinements and new features, including the ability to give berries to a Pokemon you've left at a Gym without actually visiting it.