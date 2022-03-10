Pokemon Go Festival Of Colors Event Adds Oricorio And New Raids Starting March 15

A new Pokemon from the Kalos region will dance into Pokemon Go soon, as Oricorio makes its mobile debut as part of the Festival of Colors event beginning March 15.

Oricorio is a bird Pokemon with four different variants, each one representing a different style of dance. Each variant will be exclusive to a different region in the world as follows:

Baile Style Oricorio - Europe, the Middle East, Africa

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio - Americas

Pa’u Style Oricorio - African, Asian, Pacific and Caribbean islands

Sensu Style Oricorio - Asia-Pacific region

Other events scheduled for the Festival of Colors include new raids, a new set of featured Wild Pokemon, and a few events specific to India that will let players there earn special perks for the entire event. The full list of scheduled events is as follows:

India Regional Challenge : Trainers in India can earn double Catch Candy by catching 2 million Pokémon. They will also be able to purchase a celebratory box containing a Lucky Egg, a Lure Module, a Rainy Lure Module and a Mossy Lure Module for 125 PokéCoins.

: Global Event Bonuses Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Snapshot surprises every day during the event.



Collection Challenge Trainers will receive 20,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Oricorio when they complete the Collection Challenge.

Wild Encounters The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Croagunk, Drowzee, Fletchling, Gligar, Horsea, Oricorio (style depending on region), Slugma, Taillow, Trapinch, Turtwig Rare encounters: Alomomola, Beautifly, Dustox



Raids The following Pokémon will appear in raids and Mega Raids: One-Star: Jigglypuff, Mudkip, Rockruff, Torchic, Treecko Three-Star: Marowak (regular and Alolan forms), Chansey, Druddigon, Umbreon Five-Star: Therian Forme Tornadus Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny



Field Research Task Encounters The following will be available to encounter when Trainers complete Field Research tasks: Alolan Grimer Bulbasaur Burmy (Plant Cloak, Sand Cloak, Trash Cloak) Castform (Normal, Sunny, Rainy, and Snowy forms) Charmander Squirtle Rare encounter: Oricorio (style depending on region)



New Avatar Items Trainers can find face sticker avatar items with three different colorways for free in the in-game shop during and after the event.



The Festival Of Colors is part of Pokemon Go's Season of Alola event, introducing Pokemon from Sun and Moon into the mobile game for the first time. Pokemon Go will also soon be featured in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, with a new Go-themed expansion launching on July 1.

The Pokemon franchise has been busy as of late, with the biggest announcement being Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next generation of mainline Pokemon games, coming later this year. The reveal trailer presented the three starting Pokemon--Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly--along with a few looks at the game's new locale, an open-world setting thought to be inspired by Spain.