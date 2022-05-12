Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo Tickets Are Now On Sale

Niantic has announced the next area for Pokemon Go Fest 2022. It'll be at Nakajima Park in Sapporo, Japan, from August 5-7. Players who purchase tickets will be able to participate in both Nakajima Park and the city-wide Sapporo event. Tickets can be purchased for ¥3,000 ($23.38) on the Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo website.

If you purchase the morning session tickets, you'll be able to partake in the Nakajima Park event from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM local time and the city event from 2:30 PM to 8:00 PM local time. Meanwhile, if players purchase the afternoon session, they'll be able to participate in the city event from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM local time and the Nakajima Park event from 2:30 PM to 8:00 PM local time. There'll be a one-hour break between each event to give players a chance to get to the next area before the following event begins.

During the event, players will have the option to use special add-ons that can only be purchased during the event. The add-on bonuses will be usable from August 5, 2022, to August 7, 2022.

Raid Lover add-on +¥1,200 ($9 USD)

Up to 12 in-person Raid Passes total for each day

Extra 5,000 XP after every raid completed successfully

Extra 6 Candy and 3 Candy XL after catching Pokémon in five-star raids.

Critical Hatch! add-on +¥1,200 ($9 USD)

¼ Hatch Distance (this bonus does not stack with other similar bonuses)

2x Hatch XP, 2x Hatch Candy, and 2x Hatch Stardust.

Players who purchase tickets to Pokémon GO Fest 2022 will be able to enjoy the following in Nakajima Park:

Complete event-exclusive Special Research to encounter Sky Forme Shaymin

Event-themed Field Research

Four real-world habitats—two of which are unique to the Sapporo event. Each habitat includes a unique Pokémon and its very own Collection Challenge.

Dreamy Mindscape, Living Meadow, Frozen Lake, Athletic Park

Makeup to six Special Trades during the park event experience. All trades made during the park event experience will also have a reduced Stardust cost.

Here's what players will be able to enjoy if they want to participate in the citywide event in Sapporo:

A second Special Research story featuring a reward encounter with a Pokémon that has yet to appear in Pokémon GO

Pokémon from all of the Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo habitats will appear in the wild

Claim up to nine total daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more often, and defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts will earn Trainers twice as many Mysterious Components.

All ticket holders will have access to the following:

Pokémon GO debut - Shiny Pansage and Shiny Swirlix

Event-themed Field Research and stickers

½ Hatch Distance

Surprise snapshot