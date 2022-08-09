Pokemon Go Fest: Finale Set For August 27, Will Feature Ultra Beast Raids, Sky Forme Shaymin, And More

After a summer filled with events both live and digital, Niantic has announced details for Pokemon Go Fest: Finale, a digital-only event that will cap off Pokemon Go Fest 2022 on August 27.

Trainers can log into Pokemon Go from 10 AM to 6 PM local time and access the Finale event, which will feature multiple raids, special Pokemon encounters, and more. All players can access the event for free, but a Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event ticket is also available in the in-game shop for $11 which will unlock even more perks.

The Ultra Beasts are coming to Pokemon Go during Pokemon Go Fest: Finale.

Features included in the free Pokemon Go Fest: Finale experience are listed below:

A wild Pikachu wearing Shaymin's scarf

Four rotating Habitats with unique wild Pokemon: 10 AM to 12 PM local time : Scyther, Pinsir, Sudowoodo, Hitmontop, Meditite, Anorith, Kricketot, Woobat, Karrablast 12 PM to 2 PM local time : Machop, Geodude, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Magmar, Numel, Cranidos, Drilbur, Axew 2 PM to 4 PM local time : Electabuzz, Electrike, Shinx, Lileep, Burmy (Sandy variant), Combee, Foongus, Joltik, Shelmet, Stunfisk 4 PM to 6 PM local time : Bulbasaur, Clefairy, Tentacool, Chansey, Tangela, Omanyte, Chikorita, Turtwig, Burmy (Plant variant), Munna, Frillish, Swirlix, Skrelp

Special raids: One-star raids: Pikachu (Shaymin's scarf), Axew, Rockruff Three-star raids: Snorlax, Salamence, Druddigon, Dartrix, Torracat, Brionne Five-star raids will feature Ultra Beasts during the following hours: 10 AM to 12 PM local time : Pheromosa 12 PM to 2 PM local time: Buzzwole 2 PM to 4 PM local time : Xurkitree 4 PM to 6 PM local time : Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree

Event-exclusive Special Research, snapshot surprises, stickers, and avatar items

The extra features included with the purchased Pokemon Go Fest: Finale ticket are as follows:

Shiny Unown N & Unown X can be found in the wild (rare)

Up to nine free daily raid passes (only eligible for in-person raids)

Five snapshot surprises

Extra 5,000 XP for winning in-person raids

Incense activated during event hours will last for two hours

Triple XP for spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops and Gyms

Hatch Distance is halved when eggs are placed in incubators during event hours

Trainers who have caught Sky Forme Shaymin can switch it to Land Forme Shaymin, and vice versa

Pokemon Go Fest: Finale is the culmination of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, which featured live in-person events across the world, including Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo. The Go Fest events highlighted Pokemon Go's Season of Go, the 11th in-game season for the game, which is scheduled to end on August 31.