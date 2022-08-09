Pokemon Go Fest: Finale Set For August 27, Will Feature Ultra Beast Raids, Sky Forme Shaymin, And More
New Ultra Beasts headline the final Pokemon Go Fest event of the year.
After a summer filled with events both live and digital, Niantic has announced details for Pokemon Go Fest: Finale, a digital-only event that will cap off Pokemon Go Fest 2022 on August 27.
Trainers can log into Pokemon Go from 10 AM to 6 PM local time and access the Finale event, which will feature multiple raids, special Pokemon encounters, and more. All players can access the event for free, but a Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event ticket is also available in the in-game shop for $11 which will unlock even more perks.
Features included in the free Pokemon Go Fest: Finale experience are listed below:
- A wild Pikachu wearing Shaymin's scarf
- Four rotating Habitats with unique wild Pokemon:
- 10 AM to 12 PM local time: Scyther, Pinsir, Sudowoodo, Hitmontop, Meditite, Anorith, Kricketot, Woobat, Karrablast
- 12 PM to 2 PM local time: Machop, Geodude, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Magmar, Numel, Cranidos, Drilbur, Axew
- 2 PM to 4 PM local time: Electabuzz, Electrike, Shinx, Lileep, Burmy (Sandy variant), Combee, Foongus, Joltik, Shelmet, Stunfisk
- 4 PM to 6 PM local time: Bulbasaur, Clefairy, Tentacool, Chansey, Tangela, Omanyte, Chikorita, Turtwig, Burmy (Plant variant), Munna, Frillish, Swirlix, Skrelp
- Special raids:
- One-star raids: Pikachu (Shaymin's scarf), Axew, Rockruff
- Three-star raids: Snorlax, Salamence, Druddigon, Dartrix, Torracat, Brionne
- Five-star raids will feature Ultra Beasts during the following hours:
- 10 AM to 12 PM local time: Pheromosa
- 12 PM to 2 PM local time: Buzzwole
- 2 PM to 4 PM local time: Xurkitree
- 4 PM to 6 PM local time: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree
- Event-exclusive Special Research, snapshot surprises, stickers, and avatar items
The extra features included with the purchased Pokemon Go Fest: Finale ticket are as follows:
- Shiny Unown N & Unown X can be found in the wild (rare)
- Up to nine free daily raid passes (only eligible for in-person raids)
- Five snapshot surprises
- Extra 5,000 XP for winning in-person raids
- Incense activated during event hours will last for two hours
- Triple XP for spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops and Gyms
- Hatch Distance is halved when eggs are placed in incubators during event hours
- Trainers who have caught Sky Forme Shaymin can switch it to Land Forme Shaymin, and vice versa
Pokemon Go Fest: Finale is the culmination of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, which featured live in-person events across the world, including Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo. The Go Fest events highlighted Pokemon Go's Season of Go, the 11th in-game season for the game, which is scheduled to end on August 31.
