Pokemon Go Fest Berlin Tickets Now On Sale

Pokemon Go developer Niantic announced in March that Go Fest will be in-person again starting this year and tickets for the initial Berlin, Germany event are now on sale.

The Berlin event marks the first in-person Pokemon Go event since 2019 and takes place between July 1 and 3. You can purchase tickets here. You can also check out the large list of incentives for attending the in-person event here, which includes the chance to do event-exclusive Special Research, encounter Sky Forme Shaymin, and the chance to catch Shiny Pansear and Shiny Foongus.

Pokemon Go to Berlin

Follow up in-person events are happening in Seattle, Washington between July 22 and 24, and Sapporo, Japan between August 5 and 7. Tickets for those events are not yet on sale. Niantic also has plans for a finale even on August 27 that will offer bonuses to all who participated.

For Pokemon Go players not planning to attend the in-person events, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch unique Pokemon during the course of the fest. You can also purchase a ticket for the remote event through the Pokemon Go app to access things like additional Raid Passes, the chance to collect special event stickers, and other bonuses. You can find more details on Pokemon Go’s website.