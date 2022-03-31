Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Will Take The Summer By Storm Beginning June 4-5

After two years of cancellations due to the global pandemic, Niantic has announced that Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will take place both in the game and in the real world.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022's in-game event will last two days, June 4 and 5, with a bonus finale event scheduled for August 27. No other details, including featured Pokemon or other features, have been announced at this time.

Niantic also announced three real-world events that will also be included in the Go Fest festivities, with the schedule and locations as follows:

Berlin, German Friday, July 1, 2022, to Sunday, July 3, 2022

Seattle, Washington Friday, July 22, 2022, to Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sapporo, Japan Friday, August 5, 2022, to Sunday, August 7, 2022



These live events will mark the first in-person Pokemon Go Fest events since 2019's trio in Dortmund, Germany (video above), Chicago, Illinois, and Yokohama, Japan.

The wait for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will be filled with events, however, as the Pokemon Go April 2022 schedule has already been announced. It includes multiple daily and week-long events, special Pokemon Spotlight Hours, and all-new raids featuring Tapu Bulu, Thundurus and Landorus in their Therian Formes, and more.