Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Confirmed For June 4 And 5 To Kick Off The Summer

Niantic has released full details on Pokemon Go Fest 2022, the biggest Pokemon Go event of the year, with two days in June and one day in August packed with in-game activities.

The event kicks off June 4 from 10 AM to 6 PM local time, with two separate experiences: one for all players, and another for those who purchase the Event Ticket for $15 which are available now. A third event is planned for August 27, with more tasks and rewards available to all who purchase the Go Fest event ticket in June. Those interested in just the finale can purchase a standalone ticket for $11.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is a go for June 4 and 5.

The June 4 Pokemon Go Fest 2022 experience is as follows:

All Players Four habitats will rotate throughout the allotted time, each with its own on-screen confetti City , in which Trainers can catch Alolan Grimer, Baltoy, Bronzor (rare encounter), Gothita, Golett (rare encounter), Hitmonchan, Litten, Magnemite, Pidove, Trash Cloak Burmy, and Trubbish Plains , in which Trainers can catch Buizel, Drilbur, Dunsparce (rare encounter), Girafarig, Larvitar, Litleo, Numel, Patrat, Rufflet (rare encounter), Shelmet, and Trapinch Rainforest , in which Trainers can catch Binacle (rare encounter), Chimchar, Karrablast, Mudkip, Rowlet, Seedot, Shroomish, Skrelp (rare encounter), Slakoth, Turtwig, and Venipede Tundra , in which Trainers can catch Bergmite (rare encounter), Cubchoo, Meditite, Omanyte, Piplup, Popplio, Spheal, Swinub, Vanillite (rare encounter), Wailmer, and Wingull

Event Ticket holders Customizable Special Research tasks that end with an encounter with Land Forme Shaymin Choose between Relaxed, Standard, and Master difficulty, as well as Catch, Explore, or Battle focus Increased chance of encountering shiny Pokemon when using Incense Global Challenge Arena returns Special challenge where players collaborate to gain extra bonuses Extra Pokemon in each habitat when using Incense: City : Galarian Weezing, Klink, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U Plains : Axew, Torkoal, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U Rainforest : Pancham, Tropius, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U Tundra : Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U



The June 5 Pokemon Go Fest 2022 experience is below:

All Players Global Challenge Arena opens to all players A new yet-to-be-announced Pokemon will debut in Pokemon GO via a five-star raid All Pokemon from Day 1 will be available to catch on Day 2

Event Ticket holders Additional Special Research story with new rewards and encounters All extra Pokemon attracted to Incense on Day 1 will again be attracted on Day 2 Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently, and Rocket Grunt battles will earn double the amount of Mysterious Components



There will also be a few bonuses and perks available on both days whether an Event Ticket was purchased or not. Those bonuses include:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired flower costume will appear in the wild and in one-star raids

Axew will appear in one-star raids on both days

Taking up to five snapshots during the event will earn "a surprise"

Up to nine free Raid Passes can be earned by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is the latest major global event for Pokemon Go, following the Go Fest Johto that took place in-game and live in multiple cities. The news comes on the heels of a major overhaul of the Mega Evolution system in Pokemon Go, which adds Mega Levels for quicker and more powerful transformations.