Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Will Have In-Person Events In More Than 20 Cities

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 takes place on July 17 and 18. This year's event will once again be virtual, meaning players around the world will be able to purchase a ticket and participate, but Niantic is also holding some in-person celebrations in select cities across the globe.

The studio revealed that it will host real-world Pokemon Go Fest events in more than 20 cities around the US, Europe, and New Zealand. Niantic says these events will not be on the scale of previous in-person Pokemon Go Fests, but they'll all be "outdoor and socially distanced." You can see the full list of cities below:

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 In-Person Celebrations

United States

San Francisco, CA

Denver, CO

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

New York City, NY

Nashville, TN

Austin, TX

Seattle, WA

Washington, D.C.

Europe

Linz, AT

Dresden, DE

Essen, DE

Hamburg, DE

Sevilla, ES

Paris, FR

Warsaw, PL

Bristol, UK

Edinburgh, UK

Liverpool, UK

London, UK

Asia-Pacific

Auckland, NZ

To attend one of the in-person events, you'll need to register either online through Niantic's website or through the Events section in Pokemon Go. Niantic says that registration is free but spaces will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchasing a digital Go Fest ticket will not grant admission to a real-world event.

Virtual tickets for Pokemon Go Fest 2021 are on sale now in the game's item shop and cost $5 USD. These tickets grant you access to some exclusive perks and content during the two-day event, including global challenges and special Pokemon spawns. Like last year, there will also be rotating virtual habitats, with different Pokemon appearing at different times throughout the event.

Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is all about catching Pokemon, while day 2 is focused on Raids. As part of that, Niantic is bringing every Legendary Pokemon so far back to five-star Raids. The Mythical Pokemon Meloetta is also making its debut during the event as part of an exclusive Special Research story.

In the meantime, Niantic has a few other July events lined up for Pokemon Go, including July's Community Day. That takes place this Saturday, July 3, and features Tepig, the Fire-type starter from Pokemon Black and White.